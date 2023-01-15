Longhorns' Quinn Ewers Listed Among Top QBs in 2024 NFL Draft Class
While those teams that did not make the NFL playoffs are looking to the draft, the question that arises every year remains. Where will the top quarterback prospects end up?
Outside of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, though, the 2023 class appears a bit weak on paper. Fast forward a year to 2024 however, and the quarterback class could become one of the best in recent memory.
It is headlined by guys like USC's Caleb Williams and Drake Maye out of North Carolina, but the talent doesn't stop there. One name USA Today thinks could draw intrigue is Texas Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Ewers' freshman season was understandably up-and-down, but he did show the potential to be a top quarterback in college football. He finished the season throwing for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
However, Ewers' Alamo Bowl performance was perhaps the best display of what he brings to the table in a Steve Sarkisian offense. Despite losing to Washington, Ewers completed 31-of-47 passes for 369 yards and a touchdown.
Now, Ewers must show that he can put together an entire season's worth of performances at that same level. When he's on, he is on. Look no further than his 21-of-31, 289-yard, and four-touchdown performance against Oklahoma.
If he can take that next step forward as a quarterback, Ewers could very well be a first-round selection come 2024. For now, though, he is a quarterback who's shown potential but has yet to put it all together on a consistent basis.
