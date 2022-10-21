In a hypothetical world where Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers doesn't go down with an injury in Week 2 against Alabama, the Longhorns are looking at a potential 7-0 record and top-10 ranking.

However, said hypothetical world is just that... a hypothetical. While it is nice to wonder what could have been with a healthy Ewers, what you can look at is how impressive he has been when he's been on the field.

With Ewers leading the way the Longhorn offense is a well-oiled machine and if they are firing on all cylinders, nearly unstoppable. As such, USA Today placed Ewers in their latest top-10 quarterback rankings.

10. Quinn Ewers, Texas (NR) Texas is a different team – a pretty good team, even – when Ewers is under center. Would the No. 21 Longhorns have gotten past Alabama had Ewers been healthy? Looking ahead, it's clear Texas has a great chance at winning the Big 12 should the freshman maintain his level of play from the past two weeks. After torching Oklahoma for 289 yards and four scores in that rout, Ewers had three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Longhorns beat Iowa State 24-21.

In four games, well three and a quarter including Alabama, Ewers has thrown for 820 yards and nine touchdowns with only two touchdowns while completing 67.7 percent of his passes.

Sure, he's made some risky throws and poor decisions, but he is a freshman after all that is learning and adjusting as he goes this season. Despite those, though, Ewers has injected life into the Texas offense and brought a swagger to the position that the Longhorns have been missing.

With the home stretch coming for Texas if Ewers continues to perform as he has then there is no reason that it couldn't make a Big 12 title game appearance. Even if they don't though, one thing is certain.

With Ewers at quarterback, the future is bright for the Longhorns.

