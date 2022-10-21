Skip to main content

Could Longhors WR Agiye Hall Be Redshirted this Season?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian might have revealed some plans for receiver Agiye Hall.

Since arriving via the transfer portal from Alabama this offseason, Texas Longhorns receiver Agiye Hall has had a bumpy start to his career in Austin.

He was suspended in August but later returned to the team, catching a seven-yard pass in the 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 24.

But, ahead of the matchup in Stillwater with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian seemed to imply Thursday that preserving Hall's redshirt could be an option.

"If we can preserve his redshirt, that would be in the best interest of him and the best interest of us," Sarkisian said.

Hall has appeared in just three games and has failed to match the level of hype that surrounded him when he announced he'd be transferring to Texas this offseason.

Still, Hall could eventually play a factor with the Horns in the future and has shown what he's capable of on the biggest of stages in the College Football Playoff Final.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ryan Watts
Play
Football

Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Cowboys Climb

A weekly look at Texas Longhorns ticket prices for their upcoming game and futures prices for the postseason.

By Matthew Postins
demarvion overshown 211
Play
Football

Fan Nation Big 12 Week 8 Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Cracks USA Today's College Quarterback Rankings

Ewers' performance coming back from injury has earned him a spot in USA Today's top-10 quarterback rankings.

By Connor Zimmerlee

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide last year. The team lost in the College Football Playoff Final to the Georgia Bulldogs, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

The Longhorns and Cowboys kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Ryan Watts
Football

Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Cowboys Climb

A weekly look at Texas Longhorns ticket prices for their upcoming game and futures prices for the postseason.

By Matthew Postins
demarvion overshown 211
Football

Fan Nation Big 12 Week 8 Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Quinn Ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Cracks USA Today's College Quarterback Rankings

Ewers' performance coming back from injury has earned him a spot in USA Today's top-10 quarterback rankings.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19239914
Football

Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders Marks Longhorns' First Test Against Mobile Big 12 QBs

The Longhorns are about to start a four-game stretch against dual-threat quarterbacks

By Cole Thompson
94803891-b923-4210-83fc-b2f1a8aae544-AP_Oklahoma_St_Iowa_St_Football_4
Football

Oklahoma State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

The Cowboys return every defensive starter from last year's squad.

By Adam Glick
roschon johnson
Football

Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson: Path to Big 12 Title Starts vs. Oklahoma State

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson knows what lies ahead for the team headed into a matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_16968363
Football

QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.

By Zach Dimmitt
FCS
News

Big 12 Makes Official Decision On Texas, Oklahoma Future With Conference

Texas and Oklahoma now know when they will join the SEC.

By Cole Thompson