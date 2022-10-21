Could Longhors WR Agiye Hall Be Redshirted this Season?

Since arriving via the transfer portal from Alabama this offseason, Texas Longhorns receiver Agiye Hall has had a bumpy start to his career in Austin.

He was suspended in August but later returned to the team, catching a seven-yard pass in the 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 24.

But, ahead of the matchup in Stillwater with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian seemed to imply Thursday that preserving Hall's redshirt could be an option.

"If we can preserve his redshirt, that would be in the best interest of him and the best interest of us," Sarkisian said.

Hall has appeared in just three games and has failed to match the level of hype that surrounded him when he announced he'd be transferring to Texas this offseason.



Still, Hall could eventually play a factor with the Horns in the future and has shown what he's capable of on the biggest of stages in the College Football Playoff Final.

He recorded four catches for 72 yards in seven games in his lone season with the Crimson Tide last year. The team lost in the College Football Playoff Final to the Georgia Bulldogs, but Hall had two catches for 52 yards.

The Longhorns and Cowboys kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.