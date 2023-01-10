Longhorns Ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

With the conclusion of the national championship game on Monday, the 2022 college football season officially came to an end.

Aside from national signing day on Feb. 1, between now and the start of the 2023 season, most of the discussion will revolve around who people think can compete for the championship next season and several rounds of "way-too-early" Top 25 polls.

On Tuesday, ESPN released its "way-too-early" Top 25, which has the Texas Longhorns coming in at No. 16.

The Longhorns improved in their second season under coach Steve Sarkisian, finishing at 8-5 after a disappointing 5-7 showing in his first season. Now, they will look to take another step forward in his third season.

They'll do so while replacing the production of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson on offense, which will not be an easy task. However, they will return plenty of talent including their entire offensive line and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, despite his up-and-down season, showed noticeable improvement in the Alamo Bowl against Washington and will only benefit from another offseason to develop under Sarkisian.

Outside of their returning talent, the Longhorns landed yet another loaded recruiting class. Led by guys like quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill, the Longhorns are set to be talented in 2023 and for the foreseeable future.

It may be too early to predict who will be ranked where once the season starts, but until the actual first snap of live action, discourse around the Longhorns will likely vary drastically.

