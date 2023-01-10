Skip to main content

Longhorns Ranked in ESPN's Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

After finishing their season at 8-4, ESPN believes the Texas Longhorns are team trending upward for 2023.

With the conclusion of the national championship game on Monday, the 2022 college football season officially came to an end. 

Aside from national signing day on Feb. 1, between now and the start of the 2023 season, most of the discussion will revolve around who people think can compete for the championship next season and several rounds of "way-too-early" Top 25 polls

On Tuesday, ESPN released its "way-too-early" Top 25, which has the Texas Longhorns coming in at No. 16. 

The Longhorns improved in their second season under coach Steve Sarkisian, finishing at 8-5 after a disappointing 5-7 showing in his first season. Now, they will look to take another step forward in his third season. 

They'll do so while replacing the production of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson on offense, which will not be an easy task. However, they will return plenty of talent including their entire offensive line and quarterback Quinn Ewers. 

Ewers, despite his up-and-down season, showed noticeable improvement in the Alamo Bowl against Washington and will only benefit from another offseason to develop under Sarkisian. 

Outside of their returning talent, the Longhorns landed yet another loaded recruiting class. Led by guys like quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill, the Longhorns are set to be talented in 2023 and for the foreseeable future. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
Play
News

Former Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Could Be "Missing Link" For Texas In 2023

Jalen Catalon could be a difference-maker for Texas' defense in 2023.

By Cole Thompson
Marion
Play
News

UNLV Officially Announces Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator

The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator

By Matt Galatzan
christian jones
Play
News

Longhorns OT Christian Jones Returning for 2023

The Texas Longhorns starting right tackle has announced his return for next season.

By Matt Galatzan

It may be too early to predict who will be ranked where once the season starts, but until the actual first snap of live action, discourse around the Longhorns will likely vary drastically. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
News

Former Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Could Be "Missing Link" For Texas In 2023

Jalen Catalon could be a difference-maker for Texas' defense in 2023.

By Cole Thompson
Marion
News

UNLV Officially Announces Brennan Marion As Offensive Coordinator

The Texas Longhorns have lost one of their top assistants, Brennan Marion, who has been hired as the UNLV offensive coordinator

By Matt Galatzan
christian jones
News

Longhorns OT Christian Jones Returning for 2023

The Texas Longhorns starting right tackle has announced his return for next season.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17667032
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Trio Details Feelings from Chris Beard Departure: 'Shock & Surprise'

Marcus Carr, Timmy Allen and Brock Cunningham are three of the primary faces of these Texas Longhorns. And for the first time since Chris Beard was fired, they're finally revealing what it's been like to adjust.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19742057
Men's Basketball

Texas 'In Contact' With Kentucky Coach Jon Calipari

The Texas Longhorns might be taking the ultimate home run swing to replace Chris Beard

By Matt Galatzan
KXF77GXSHREBNBHPWBICMG2BU4
News

Texas LB Legend Derrick Johnson Selected To College Football Hall Of Fame

Derrick Johnson has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

By Cole Thompson
090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
Football

Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Commits To Longhorns

The Longhorns have landed a potentially massive commitment from former Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon

By Matt Galatzan
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Ranked in 247Sports' Way-Too-Early 2023 Top 25

Following a successful second season under Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns appear to be on an upward trajectory.

By Connor Zimmerlee