Texas Remains in AP Top-25 After Loss to Oklahoma

    • October 10, 2021
    Longhorns Ranked No. 25 in Week 7 AP Poll

    Texas is hanging on by a thread in the latest AP Top-25 after a gut-wrenching loss against Oklahoma on Saturday
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns (4-2) will be ranked No. 25 in the country headed into this Saturday's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0), according to the latest AP Top-25 release on Sunday. 

    Texas' 55-48 loss in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday was arguably one of the most thrilling games between the two rivals in recent memory (which is saying something). 

    Steve Sarkisian's team jumped out to a quick 28-7 lead in the first quarter but were then outscored 48-20 the rest of the way. The final score came with three seconds remaining as Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks walked into the end zone from 33 yards out to complete the comeback victory. 

    READ MORE: Texas Offense Was Efficient, Electrifying and Impotent vs. Sooners

    The Longhorns will drop four spots from No. 21, while Oklahoma rises to No. 4 in the country after previously being ranked No. 6. 

    Additionally, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will remain ranked at No. 12 in the top-25 after having an open week this weekend. Mike Gundy's team will take their undefeated record into Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this Saturday. 

    The matchup holds significant Big-12 championship implications. The Longhorns will need a win to avoid falling to 4-3 and well out of reach of either of the top two spots in the conference.

    Texas is 26-9 in the all-time series against Oklahoma State after picking up a 41-34 overtime win against the Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla. last season. 

    READ MORE: Texas' Defense Folds Under Pressure in Loss vs Oklahoma

