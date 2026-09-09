Texas Longhorns RB Depth Chart vs. Ohio State After Derrek Cooper Injury

The Texas Longhorns officially debuted their new-look running back room in the 59-7 win over Texas State in the season opener, as Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown combined for three touchdowns and 143 yards of total offense.

However, freshman running back Derrek Cooper exited in the first half with an ankle injury and returned to the sideline in a walking boot. He finished with just two carries for six yard after emerging as Texas' clear No. 3 running back during fall camp.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that Cooper will remain in a boot "for the foreseeable future," which would sideline him against Ohio State and potentially multiple games after that.

As a result, the Texas running back depth chart will look different in the weeks to come.

How Derrek Cooper's Absence Impacts Texas RB Depth Chart

Texas’ James Simon (31) is brought down by UTEP during a football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's what fans should expect the new Texas running back depth chart to look like vs. Ohio State:

RB1 - Hollywood Smothers OR Raleek Brown



RB2 - Michael Terry III



RB3 - Ryan Niblett



RB4 - James Simon

Outside of Smothers, Brown and Cooper, the other Texas running backs combined to post eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Simon led the way with three carries for 19 yards, which was highlighted by a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Niblett had two carries for 10 yards. Terry had three carries for eight yards but missed an opportunity for a big run after failing to evade a defender at the line of scrimmage.

However, it was Terry who was the first running back outside of Smothers and Brown to receive touches after Cooper's injury. He was listed above Niblett and Simon on the first depth chart that Texas released.

James Simon Should Be Texas' RB3 vs. Ohio State

Texas Longhorns running back James Simon (31) runs for yards during the second half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Terry will likely be listed as the third running back against Ohio State, Simon has put together more proven production than Terry since the start of last season, and his touchdown against Texas State was just another example.

Last season against UTEP, Simon had 17 carries for 67 yards before having nine carries for 50 yards the next week against Sam Houston. Simon has 32 carries for 141 yards in his career compared to just four carries for eight yards for Terry.

Until Terry can prove he's a real contributor out of the backfield, it might be in Texas' best interest to roll with Simon as the No. 3 running back against Ohio State based on what he's been able to do when given the opportunity.

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