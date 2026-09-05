Texas Longhorns RB Derrek Cooper Ruled Out With Injury in Season Opener

The Texas Longhorns were hit with a notable injury in the first half of Saturday's opener against Texas State.

Texas freshman running back Derrek Cooper left the game during the first half and headed off to the locker room with trainers with what appeared to be a lower-body injury.

It's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but he had a noticeable limp while heading off.

Take a look:

Freshman RB Derek Cooper heads to the locker room #HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/jPlNgjlHdM — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) September 5, 2026

Derrek Cooper Wearing Boot in Second Half

According to reports from Eric Henry of Horns247, Cooper came out of the locker room wearing a boot on his right foot.

His collegiate debut ends with just two carries for six yards.

It's an unfortunate start to the season for Cooper, who has had a strong fall camp. Texas fans will not doubt be holding their breath for an injury update on the freshman running back once the game is over.

However, this now means extended reps at running back for Michael Terry III and Ryan Niblett. This could benefit Terry in particular after he spent his freshman season last year mostly watching from the sidelines.

Derrek Cooper Expected to Have Notable Role as a True Freshman

Despite the presence of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, Cooper is expected to play a key role as Texas' third running back on the depth chart.

He's received a ton of praise all offseason. Despite being a true freshman, it's clear he's ahead of schedule, at least according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"I really love D Coop," Sarkisian said during fall camp. "You know, he's a hard-charging guy. JHe plays physical. He plays fast. Ye's a very natural football player. I don't know if you've seen any of his high school film, but he's a he played defense, he played offense. You know, whatever was needed to to be successful. So the game comes pretty naturally to him."

Fans will likely have to wait until halftime to get an update from Sarkisian on Cooper's injury.

His absence would be unfortunate, especially since he was likely to get extended snaps in the second half against Texas State.

Depending on the injury, Cooper could be at risk of missing the rest of non-conference play and perhaps even the SEC opener against Tennessee before Texas heads into the bye week, but only time will tell.

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