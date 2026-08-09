Texas Longhorns RB Hints at Increased Role This Season

Ryan Niblett has been listed at multiple positions during his time with the Texas Longhorns.

Is he a running back? A wide receiver? He was even playing at defensive back early on in his Texas career before the coaching staff realized what he could do with the ball in his hands after he shined as one of the nation's best punt returners last season.

For now, the team roster offically lists him as a running back/wide receiver. Regardless of what position he plays, it's clear the Longhorns want to get him more touches this season, and not just on special teams.

Texas "Definitely" Trying to Get Ryan Niblett More Involved on Offense

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While speaking with the media after Day 2 of fall camp on Thursday, Niblett confirmed that the coaching staff is trying to get him more involved on offense.

"They are (trying to get me more touches)," Niblett said. "Not a set number, but they are definitely trying to put me in there a lot more."

Niblett has been used sparingly on offense during his time at Texas, with his most obvious impact coming as a returner on special teams. In his Longhorn career, he's tallied 13 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown along with 11 catches for 84 yards.

But it was across a three-game span last season when he had two of the most iconic return touchdowns in program history and put himself on the college football map as a result.

First there was his game-sealing 75-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Red River Rivalry to give Texas a 23-6 win over the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas. A play that will be remembered in the rivalry's lore for years to come, Niblett helped give Texas a much-needed win following the ugly loss to Florida the week prior.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) walks on the field before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the following week against Kentucky, Niblett nearly had another punt return touchdown after making it 45 yards to the five-yard line. This set up Texas' first touchdown of the game on a night where there was little offense to speak of.

Later in the game, he also had a 43-yard punt return that led to a field goal for Texas. Niblett was no doubt the most important player for the Longhorns in that game. If not for him, it's likely Texas loses in regulation instead of squeaking past the Wildcats for a 16-13 win in overtime.

But Niblett wasn't done. In Texas' next game against Mississippi State, he played hero once again by scoring on a 79-yard punt return touchdown with 1:47 left in the fourth quarter to rally the Longhorns back from a 38-21 deficit and force overtime.

Texas would end up winning the game in the extra session thanks to Niblett's unreal return.

He's clearly shown that he can make an impact with the ball in his hands. Now it's up to Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff to find a way to make that happen on offense this upcoming season.

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