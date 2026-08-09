Texas Offers Top RB and Other Intel Regarding the 2028 Class

The Texas Longhorns have a critical season ahead of them, as the program has its eyes set on returning a national championship to the Forty Acres for the first time in over 20 years.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, ensuring the future is set up for success in Austin is one of the main focal points throughout the year. While that is currently underway with the 2027 cycle, it is never too early to start focusing on the 2028 class, either.

With members from the class set to visit this fall, and the Longhorns still handing out offers for the cycle, a significant running back name has popped up on the recruiting trail, and other critical intel regarding where the program stands with other top prospects.

Zaiden Jernigan - RB

Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) rushes with the ball against the Michigan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jernigan is one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2028 cycle, and he ranks as the No. 2 running back in the class, the No. 1-ranked recruit in Mississippi, and is the No. 44 overall prospect in the class.

The consensus four-star in the cycle has elite speed, running a 100-meter dash in 11.25 seconds as a freshman, and that translated to on-field success as well, finishing his freshman season with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns, rushing for 1,798 yards that year as well.

The Longhorns extended an offer to Jernigan on August 6. For the Louisville native, it was a big deal, as he had been eagerly awaiting one from the program and admires the offensive system Sarkisian runs.

"They were one of the offers that I have been waiting on for a while, and it feels great finally receiving it," Jernigan said. "They have one of the most explosive offenses in the SEC."

While not the only running back the Longhorns are targeting for the cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are big in his recruitment right now, but after finally earning an offer he was waiting for, there could be an in for the program.

Other Intel Regarding the 2028 Cycle

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackles Jamarios Canton and Jai'Storm Knight seem like solid connections for the program and could be major targets as the cycle continues. Adam Ibironke from the NFL Academy could be another name to keep an eye on for the cycle.

The Longhorns are still making headway with running back Micah Rhodes, the No. 8 running back in the class who decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners. He has a strong connection with the coaching staff and has been on campus quite a bit, and I expect a major push for him this fall.

Receiver Peyton Smith is a big target for the Longhorns, and that is one of his dream schools, so for the in-state target, it could be a match made in heaven. The staff will continue pushing for him as he visits on campus this fall.

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