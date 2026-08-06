Everything We Learned During Day 2 of Texas Longhorns Fall Camp
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The Texas Longhorns continue to work their way through the start of fall camp, as the team held its second practice on Thursday.
Media members were allowed to view 20 minutes of the session, and there was a ton to take in as players were spread all across the field.
Here's some of the most notable takeaways from the day:
More Players Working at Punt Returner
Raleek Brown and Ryan Niblett have operated as the primary punt returners since the spring, but Jermaine Bishop Jr. and Daylan McCutcheon got a chance to shine there on Thursday while the other two went off elsewhere.
It's worth nothing that Bishop and McCutcheon also got previously got reps at PR in previous practices, but the expectation is that Brown and Niblett will occupy that role once the season officially begins.
Still, it's interesting to see the coaching staff find out exactly what each player can bring on special teams.
John Meredith III Still Needs Time to Ramp Up
After showing visible signs of exhaustion on Day 1, Meredith was working with Torre Becton on the side during the viewing portion of Day 2. It's unclear what other work he did with
Meredith will need to continue focusing on his conditioning while also learning the Xs and Os of Will Muschamp's defense before having an imact this season.
It will take some time for a guy that just arrived to campus less than a month ago, but it will be worth it for Texas in the long run.
Jonah Williams Looks Big and Quick
Despite the shoulder surgery that ended his baseball season earlier this year, Williams is looking healthy during fall camp, and he looks every bit of the 6-3, 210 pounds that the roster lists him at.
He was active during drills where he high-pointed a ball during interceptions reps for the DBs. That shoulder hardly looks like it's bothering him.
Cam Coleman Makes It Look Easy
On a day where multiple wide receivers had some dropped passes during the 20-minute viewing window, Coleman continued to show off his elite hands.
He caught multiple passes from Arch Manning and did so right in front of the media on the sideline after previously working on the opposite sideline for most of Day 1.
He will only continue to get more comfortable in the final weeks leading up to the season as he looks to establish himself as one of the best wideouts in the country.
Jermaine Bishop Jr. vs. John Meredith is An Exciting Matchup
The two star freshmen matched up against each other during a WR-DB drills. And though it was brief, they showed why fans should be foaming at the mouth to watch them go up against each other in practice for the next few seasons.
Bishop is quick and agile while Meredith has the length to keep up. If these two continue to go up against one another, they will only be better because of it.
After all, they are the future faces of Texas football and should welcome the challenge of competing against each other in practice.
Jelani McDonald is an Unquestioned Vocal Leader
Though McDonald is often soft-spoken at times when speaking to the media, he showed once again why he's one of the most important leaders on the team after closing out the team's stretch period with a "H-O-R-N-S" chant.
This certainly isn't the first time he's shown off just how pumped up he gets while rallying his teammates. From a coach's perspective, it's luxury when one of your best players is also one of your best leaders.
McDonald has certainly grown into his own during his time at Texas and will be vital to the team's success this fall.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7