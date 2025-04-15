Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal After Three Seasons
AUSTIN -- After the departure of Freddie Dubose, another Texas Longhorns wide receiver is entering the transfer portal this offseason.
Texas receiver Reece Beauchamp announced on social media Tuesday that he's putting his name into the portal as a grad transfer. An Austin native and Vandegrift High School product, Beauchamp did not appear in a game during his three years at Texas.
"I’m very blessed to have spent the past 3 years at The University of Texas, I’m forever thankful for this opportunity," Beauchamp wrote on X. "I have entered my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and will get my degree this summer. Forever a Longhorn."
His announcement comes just a day after the Longhorns landed a portal commitment and ensuing signature from former Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, who visited Austin over the weekend. He had 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman last season, which was highlighted by a career performance in a win over No. 19 Louisville where he had 13 catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
In last year's spring game, Beauchamp caught a five-yard touchdown from quarterback Cole Lourd on 4th-and-goal with 3:50 left in the game. This started an exciting back-and-forth affair between Team White and Team Orange that ended with a 35-34 win for Team Orange.
At the start of the offseason, the Longhorns lost a slew of players to the portal, including wide receiver Johntay Cook II, linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona), defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), tight end Amari Niblack (Texas A&M) and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).
On the flip side, the Longhorns have landed portal commitments from Mosley V, defensive linemen Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State), linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah).
The Longhorns will begin the 2025 regular season on the road in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.