Texas Longhorns Receive More Major Roster News

The good news keeps on rolling in for the Texas Longhorns this offseason.

After landing a pair of massive transfer portal commitments from Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, the Longhorns are retaining another major piece of their offense.

And as a result, the Longhorns will potentially have multiple first-round picks on offense in the starting lineup next year.

Trevor Goosby Officially Announces Return for Next Season

Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby officially announced on social media that he will be returning to the Longhorns next season despite being eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

This is something Goosby even chose to acknowledge in his official statement.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, none of this would've been possible," Goosby wrote on social media. "I also want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have pushed me to be the best version of myself. Since a kid, it has always been a dream to play in the NFL, but also put on the Longhorn helmet and play in the burnt orange. I never would've thought when I was younger that I'd be where I am today."

"I'm beyond grateful to be in the position. With that being said, I will be returning to the University of Texas for my senior season. Hook 'Em!"

#Longhorns OT Trevor Goosby formally announces that he will return to Texas for his senior season. pic.twitter.com/QE9r5aOzvs — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 11, 2026

In this age of college football, entering the portal is always an option, but Goosby is staying dedicated to Texas' chase for a national championship.

Goosby will now be on campus with his younger brother, Austin, next season after the five-star guard committed to Sean Miller and Texas basketball as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Reports had indicated that Goosby would be returning to the Longhorns for the 2026 season, but hearing the news from the man himself now gives Texas fans even more comfort. Instead of entering the portal, Goosby will be staying in Austin for one more year before inevitably entering the 2027 NFL Draft.

Prior to the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Goosby said that he would be making a decision once the season was officially over.

"We're just here to send a message and go dominate this game," Goosby said. "As for my decision, I'm just going to go through this game, kind of focus on this game right now, and then I'll make a decision after that."