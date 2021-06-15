LOOK: Nations Top 2022 Linebacker Recruit Harold Perkins Is Feeling Himself In Longhorns Gear

Texas Longhorns linebacker target Harold Perkins visited the 40 Acres this past weekend, and looked to be feeling very comfortable in burnt orange.

After canceling his visit to Los Angeles to visit the USC Trojans and taking an official visit to Austin to meet with Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns instead, Elite 2022 Cypress Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker prospect Harold Perkins has wasted no time in expressing his feelings for the program.

On Tuesday, Perkins posted a recap from the visit on his personal Instagram account, complete with multiple pictures of him in a Longhorns uniform... and a noticeable look of happiness on his face.

Perkins also thoroughly enjoyed the stay at his hotel while in Austin, posting a video of his reaction to the Longhorns hospitality as well.

A natural fit in the Longhorns' new scheme, Perkins would be able to fill the box safety/linebacker hybrid role in defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's defense.

Perkins, who is rated as the top linebacker in the country by multiple recruiting services, is considering a host of top-tier schools, including Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Oregon, and Florida, with the Longhorns, Aggies, and Tigers thought to be in the best position for his signature.

In the past two seasons with Cypress Park on defense, Perkins has accumulated 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in just 20 games.

A dynamic athlete, Perkins also amassed 983 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 carries (10.2 YPC) in just 10 games in his junior season at running back.

