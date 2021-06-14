What Longhorns Recruiting Targets Had To Say After The Star-Studded June 11-13 Visit Weekend

What did these Longhorns recruiting targets think of the most recent star-studded visit weekend in Austin?

A host of talented recruits spanning across three different classes descended onto the 40 Acres over the weekend, including future stars such as Arch Manning, Rueben Owens, Johntay Cook, Jalen Hale, Anthony Hill, Jacob Sexton, and many others.

Here is what some of those recruits had to say about their visit to Austin:

2022 OT Jacob Sexton, Deer Creek (Edmond, OK)

"It was great! The family enjoyed the trip and we thought the city was awesome."

2023 WR Jalen Hale, Longview (Longview, TX)



"I really enjoyed it is was a great experience the coaching staff was nice and school is very nice with upgrades being added it’s will be a greater facility"

2023 WR Ashton Cozart, Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)

"It was cool. Was nice to go up against some solid competition."

2023 WR Brandon Ward, Brenham (Brenham, TX)

"My visit to Austin was great and UT was the first university I have visited, and I don't think I could ask for a better environment than UT. Great place and great staff!!"

2023 OL Harris Sewell, Permian (Odessa, TX)

"It went awesome! I really like the Coaches and the environment of everything!"

2023 OT Markis Deal, Naaman Forest (Garland, TX)

"Texas was great, got to learn a lot from coach Bo and the food and pool was awesome."

2024 RB Bryan Jackson II, McKinney (McKinney, TX)

"Very electric city, something I’ve never seen before. The energy and enthusiasm at Texas was crazy! Everyone was pumped and ready to get to work! Great experience!"

2023 LB Anthony Hill, Ryan (Denton, TX)

2022 OL Cole Hutson, Frisco (Frisco, TX)

2022 WR Xavion Brice, Seguin (Arlington, TX)

2023 RB Jayvon Thomas, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

2023 LB Dylan Brown-Turner, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

2023 DB Jaview Toviano, Martin (Arlington, TX)

2022 ATH Anthony Jones, Liberty (Las Vegas, NV)

2022 DL Zac Swanson, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)

2023 CB Malik Muhammad, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

2024 QB DJ Lagway Willis (Willis, TX)

What do you think of the players' comments? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

