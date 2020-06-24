LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Target Teases Commitment to Longhorns on Social Media

Tomer Barazani

On Tuesday, Landon Hullaby, the 20th ranked safety prospect of the 2022 class announced on Instagram that if a post receives 10k likes, he would commit to the Texas Longhorns.

The three-star prospect received an offer in late April. He is the brother of Jaden Hullaby who signed with the Longhorns in the 2020 recruiting class.

Hullaby has received offers from top programs all over the nation including Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, USC and Utah. Playing for Bishop Dunne Catholic School, the Dallas native was the recipient of the Texas District 6-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year award as a sophomore.

Although the picture has only received nearly two thousand, the post shows clear indication of potentially following in his brother's footsteps to the Forty Acres.

Amid the current COVID-19 circumstances, Herman and the Texas coaching staff have done a great job of recruiting for the near future. The Longhorns have already secured 13 commitments for the 2021 class. Texas is quickly running away with the No. 1 class in the Big 12 for 2021, and is now being ranked top 10 nationally.

Longhorn players officially returned to Austin, TX for voluntary workouts last week. There have been 13 positive tests for COVID-19 thus far amongst those players that returned.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had the following statement regarding the news:

“We did have some student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 and are following all of our protocols, policies and procedures for self-isolation, contact tracing and management of those affected. We will continue to report the number of cases as we receive confirmation and clearance to do so.”

