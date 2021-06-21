Texas Commit Maalik Murphy and 2022 Class Targets Make Visits to Austin

Over the weekend, the 2022 Longhorn commit class, headlined by quarterback Maalik Murphy and wide receiver Armani Winfield, and other elite prospects came down to Austin to make their visits to the 40 Acres.

Additionally, new head coach Steve Sarkisian took his first tough blow on the recruiting trail as elite 2023 running back prospect Rueben Owens de-committed from the Longhorns.

Nevertheless, Texas has recently bolstered their 2022 class, adding kicker Will Stone out of Austin and long-snapper Lance St. Louis from Gilbert, Arizona.

Kelvin Banks (OT) and Denver Harris (CB), who are uncommitted, were also an area of focus for the staff.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the past weekend:

WR Evan Stewart - Liberty (Frisco, TX)

OL Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Humble, TX)

WR Armani Winfield ** - Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

RB Jaydon Blue ** - Klein Cain (Houston, TX)

QB Maalik Murphy ** - Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

LB Trevell Johnson ** - Martin (Arlington, TX)

WR CJ Williams - Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

DB Jaden Allen - Aledo (Aledo, TX) - 2024

WR Shazz Preston - St. James (St. James, LA)

CB Denver Harris - North Shore (Houston, TX)

OL Connor Robertson - Westlake (Austin, TX)

S Bryan Allen Jr. ** - Aledo (Aledo, TX)

DB Terrance Brooks - John Paul II (Plano, TX)

WR Brenen Thompson * - Spearman (Spearman, TX)

Ashton Porter * - Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX)

(* = Unofficial visit, ** = Texas commit)

While the endless recruiting pursuit continues with the new coaching staff, summer workouts will resume in preparation for fall camp. The main competition to keep an eye out for remains in the quarterback room between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

