Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Texas Commit Maalik Murphy and 2022 Class Targets Make Visits to Austin

Texas Longhorns commit Maalik Murphy and other top 2022 recruits Visited Austin Over Weekend
Author:
Publish date:

Over the weekend, the 2022 Longhorn commit class, headlined by quarterback Maalik Murphy and wide receiver Armani Winfield, and other elite prospects came down to Austin to make their visits to the 40 Acres.

Additionally, new head coach Steve Sarkisian took his first tough blow on the recruiting trail as elite 2023 running back prospect Rueben Owens de-committed from the Longhorns.

Nevertheless, Texas has recently bolstered their 2022 class, adding kicker Will Stone out of Austin and long-snapper Lance St. Louis from Gilbert, Arizona.

Kelvin Banks (OT) and Denver Harris (CB), who are uncommitted, were also an area of focus for the staff.

READ MORE: Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens De-commits From Longhorns

READ MORE: 2022 Longhorn Commits Headline A Loaded June 18-20 Recruiting Visit Weekend For Texas

Take a look at some of the highlights from the past weekend:

WR Evan Stewart - Liberty (Frisco, TX)

OL Kelvin Banks - Summer Creek (Humble, TX) 

WR Armani Winfield ** - Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

RB Jaydon Blue ** - Klein Cain (Houston, TX)

QB Maalik Murphy ** - Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

LB Trevell Johnson ** - Martin (Arlington, TX) 

WR CJ Williams - Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

DB Jaden Allen - Aledo (Aledo, TX) - 2024

WR Shazz Preston - St. James (St. James, LA)

CB Denver Harris - North Shore (Houston, TX) 

OL Connor Robertson - Westlake (Austin, TX)

S Bryan Allen Jr. ** - Aledo (Aledo, TX)

DB Terrance Brooks - John Paul II (Plano, TX)

WR Brenen Thompson * - Spearman (Spearman, TX)

Ashton Porter * - Cy Ranch (Cypress, TX)

(* = Unofficial visit, ** = Texas commit)

While the endless recruiting pursuit continues with the new coaching staff, summer workouts will resume in preparation for fall camp. The main competition to keep an eye out for remains in the quarterback room between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

What do you think of the 2022 class? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

E4XHGWcVoAIplwD.jfif
Football

Texas Commit Maalik Murphy and 2022 Class Targets Make Visits to Austin

Texas Longhorns commit Maalik Murphy and other top 2022 recruits Visited Austin Over Weekend

USATSI_16286686
News

Too Little Too Late For Longhorns As Pitchers Battle

Texas' late burst not enough in 2-1 loss to Mississippi State on record-breaking night at Omaha

USATSI_16286684
News

Texas' Ty Madden Potentially Ends Longhorn Career on Sour Note In CWS Loss

Ty Madden delivered a game to remember, but Will Bednar's arm got the best of the Longhorns bats

USATSI_16286687
News

Bulldogs Stop Streaking Longhorns 2-1 In College World Series Opener

The Texas Longhorns ran into the buzz saw that was Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar on Sunday night, losing 2-1 to the Bulldogs

USATSI_16286373
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Finishes With Final-Round 72 at U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler spent part of Sunday in contention, but a double-bogey on the back nine left him well short of his first major championship

64B02E15-0D12-4577-931D-A33E0A3386BA
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-Ex Scottie Scheffler 3 Shots Back Entering Final Round of U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler, who has never won a major championship, goes into Sunday's final round with a chance to win the U.S. Open

USATSI_14063340
News

How To Watch: Texas Longhorns College World Series Opener VS Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns have reached the College World Series in Omaha for a record 37th time in school history. Here is how to watch and listen to their opening game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

AP21165141359570
News

Texas Baseball Relaxed In Preparation For Mississippi State In CWS

As Texas returns to Omaha, their plan of attack will be the same as it was during the battle to get there.