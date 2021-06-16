Texas Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

Arch Manning is already one of the hottest recruiting prospects in recent memory. So how does he compare to recent NFL No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence? An NFL scout revealed his thoughts on Tuesday

This past weekend, the Texas Longhorns hosted a star-studded group of recruiting prospects on the 40 Acres, including arguably the best prospect in the country regardless of classification, in Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback, Arch Manning.

And by all accounts, that visit could not have gone better for Steve Sarkisian, with Manning and his family leaving Austin incredibly impressed with the new Longhorns program had to offer.

So how much of an impact could Manning potentially have for the Horns if he signs on the dotted line in February 2023?

According to long-time NFL scout and Dallas Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 the Fan, Manning could be the next version of the NFL's most recent No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

"There is no question that anybody that gets him, they're going to start him. It's going to be like Trevor Lawrence and what he did at Clemson," Broaddus said on 105.3 the Fan. "A very similar type of play initially, and here we go. You don't have to worry about your program for three to four years. "

Broaddus, who has been involved in the NFL scouting scene for more than four decades, also dished on how he believes Manning compares to his Super Bowl-winning uncles Peyton and Eli in terms of both athletic ability and charisma.

"I've seen him play one time, and it just happened to be one of those Friday nights, ESPN games. It was pretty impressive," Broaddus continued. "He's got the athletic ability; I think his athletic ability is even better than his uncles, both his uncles. Mobility wise, how he physically looks, how he handles himself, how he carries himself. He is a total package player."

So do the Longhorns actually have a shot at the next great Manning quarterback?

According to Broaddus, who spoke to his 'Gang of Seven' group of college football insiders, the Longhorns are firmly entrenched among Manning's top choices, along with Alabama, Clemson, and Ole Miss.

"I think if you had to handicap it right now, and this is talking to (my insiders), you can't discount Ole Miss because of dad and uncle there," Broaddus said. "But I will say if I had to handicap it, and it's only because I've talked to (my insiders) for college... Clemson, Alabama, Texas would be the three."

Following his visits to Clemson and Austin, Manning will make his way to Tuscaloosa and Athens to visit Alabama and Georgia in the coming days.

