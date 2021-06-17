Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens De-commits From Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum took a big hit after their first commitment of the 2023 class, Rueben Owens, de-committed on Thursday morning.
Author:
Publish date:

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns lost a major commitment on Thursday morning when 2023 El Campo running back Rueben Owens de-committed from the program.

Owens, who is one of the top running back recruits in the nation for the 2023 class, as well as one of the top overall recruits in the state of Texas, made his announcement via Twitter.

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

"I am beyond thankful for all of the love and support from the Texas Longhorns coaching staff, fanbase, and recruiting media," Owens said in a statement. "There is a lot to carefully evaluate especially this early and now I see that. Although the University of Texas will still be one of the programs I will consider, I am officially de-committing and reopening my recruiting campaign. I would like to thank everyone for their continued support during this process, we only get one shot at this decision and I would like to make sure it's the best fit for me and my future when I decide. Thanks for everything Longhorn nation during the time of my commitment. #HookEm"

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 187 pounds, Owens was set to join an extremely talented Longhorns running back room that boasts Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, incoming freshman Jonathan Brooks, and top 2022 commit Jaydon Blue. 

Now, the Longhorns will be sent back to the drawing board, as they look to re-secure Owens's commitment later down the line.

READ MORE: LOOK: QB Arch Manning Is In Texas - and in a Longhorns Uniform

Owens de-commitment particularly stings for the Longhorns, not just because of the potential loss of his immense talents on the field, but due to his close relationships with other top Longhorns targets, such as Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) QB Arch Manning, and DeSoto (Dallas, TX) WR Johntay Cook.

Owens had considered himself the 'head of the snake' in the Longhorns 2023 recruiting efforts, as he discussed with LonghornsCountry.com in an exclusive interview.

"First of all, it’s an honor to be headed of the snake in the 2023 class for Texas but I’m going to keep trying to get guys to join me," Owens told us. "I promise this will be something special. It’s only right. 

"(I'm recruiting) Anthony Hill, Jalen Hale, David Hicks, Dalton Brooks, Johntay Cook ll," Owens continued. "That’s in-state. I got a couple of out-of-state that are going to join soon. Just keep your eyes open."

E3tOwb4WYAkURJ1

Owens is also coming off of visits on two consecutive weekends in Austin, the lastest of which saw him spending an immense amount of time with Manning and Cook in particular. 

The rising junior has fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield. 

Owens had chosen the Longhorns over other powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas A&M, and also held offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, USC, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, and Colorado, among others. 

While Owens was clear that Texas is still a top contender for his signature, where he goes from here, will be revealed in the coming days. 

CONTINUE READING: What Longhorns Recruiting Targets Had To Say After The Star-Studded June 11-13 Visit Weekend

Can the Longhorns get Owens back? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

E3tOwaSX0AAukS3
News

Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens De-commits From Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum took a big hit after their first commitment of the 2023 class, Rueben Owens, de-committed on Thursday morning.

USATSI_15172406
News

Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 1 - RB Bijan Robinson

As the series comes to a close, it's time to focus on perhaps the biggest name on the Forty Acres

GettyImages-1166604383
Football

Are Endorsements Being Permitted For Texas College Athletes A Longhorns Advantage?

Does college athletes in the state of Texas being permitted to have endorsements following Greg Abbot bill give the Longhorns an advantage

NFL
Football

Texas Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Offer Athlete Cedric Baxter Jr.

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

NFL
News

Rice Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas

The Rice Owls won't have much offensively, but they are returning nine starters for 2021

Arch and Trevor
News

Texas Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

Arch Manning is already one of the hottest recruiting prospects in recent memory. So how does he compare to recent NFL No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence? An NFL scout revealed his thoughts on Tuesday

USATSI_16259480
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorns F Kevin Durant Sets Playoff Record with Triple-Double

Kevin Durant became the first NBA player to clear at least 45 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a playoff game Tuesday night

USATSI_13700871
Men's Basketball

Texas Basketball Snags UMass Transfer Tre Mitchell For 2021 Season

The Longhorns will be adding much-needed depth for the center position with the addition of Mitchell to Chris Beards' roster