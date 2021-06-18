2022 Longhorn Commits Headline A Loaded June 18-20 Recruiting Visit Weekend For Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in line for yet another star-studded visit weekend -- This time, loaded with 2022 prospects

With yet another star-studded visit weekend on the horizon, the Texas Longhorns are set to host some of the most talented and biggest names from across the country on the 40 Acres this weekend.

Among those star names, are the likes of 2022 Texas Commits Maalik Murphy, Jaydon Blue, Bryan Allen Jr., and Armani Winfield, as well as coveted uncommitted prospects Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, and Kelvin Banks, among others.

For new head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co, the opportunity to meet these players on campus will be pivotal for recruiting and cementing the program's vision, as he attempts to move the Longhorns back into national prominence.

READ MORE: Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens De-commits From Longhorns

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

You can view the full list of visitors below (* = Committed To Texas):

WR Evan Stewart

CB Denver Harris

OT Kelvin Banks

QB Maalik Murphy*

RB Jaydon Blue*

RB Tavorus Jones

WR Shazz Preston

WR Brenen Thompson

WR Armani Winfield*

WR CJ Williams

CB Terrence Brooks

S Bryan Allen Jr.*

LB Trevell Johnson*

DT Kristopher Ross*

OL Connor Robertson

DL Ashton Porter

READ MORE: LOOK: QB Arch Manning Is In Texas - and in a Longhorns Uniform

Can the Longhorns get Owens back? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook