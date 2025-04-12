Texas Longhorns WR Sends Message After Entering Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Freddie Dubose is officially entering the transfer portal after one season on the Forty Acres.
After Bobby Burton of OnTexasFootball reported on March 26 that Dubose was no longer with the program, his departure became a reality when his name wasn't listed on the team's official spring roster.
Dubose did not appear in a game during the 2024 season after arriving to Austin as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.
Now, he leaves Austin with gratitude for what he learned during his freshman season while also looking toward the next opportunuty. Dubose sent a message to Texas fans on social media Friday to thank them.
"Will forever be grateful that I got to experience being a Longhorn but as they say all good things must come to an end," Dubose wrote on X. "Time to find a new home, forever love you Longhorn nation."
Take a look:
Originally a product of Smithson Valley High School north of San Antonio, TX, Dubose committed to Texas on June 28, 2023 before signing later that December. He took visits with Texas, Tennessee, UTSA and Texas A&M while receiving offers from programs like Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU, Utah, Penn State, SMU, Oregon, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State, UNLV, Texas State and many more.
The Longhorns are young at receiver entering the 2025 season but there's no shortage of talent. Freshmen wideouts like Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench have continued to impress during spring practice while DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ryan Wingo nurse minor injuries.
"Last year I seen Wingo, DMO (DeAndre Moore), AB (Aaron Butler), Parker (Livingstone), you know, the young freshmen coming in and the guys that was already here, I feel like they all gonna excel this year, especially with Arch (Manning) at quarterback," former Texas receiver Silas Bolden told reporters after Pro Day. "I feel like they're gonna do some great things for sure."
Texas will open up the 2025 regular season on the road in Columbus against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.