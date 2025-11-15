Texas Longhorns Release Chilling Hype Video Before Georgia Matchup
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns stare down the barrel of the home stretch of the season with a challenging final three-game slate of the season, and this weekend, the Longhorns face another huge test heading back out on the road to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday under the lights at 6:30 PM.
With the matchup on the horizon, Texas' official X page released a hype video, which is sure to get fans fired up for the Longhorns' game against the Bulldogs Saturday night. Voiced by actor and lifelong Texas fan Glen Powell, the message was simple.
"It's Texas, fight for four quarters and sometimes even longer, whatever it takes to get the job done," and ending with an emphatic "Hook 'em."
Here is the full video:
Big Matchup for Both Teams
Saturday night's game is huge for both teams, as the season starts to wind down and the College Football Playoff picture begins to become clearer with the passing weeks, and for Texas and Georgia, this matchup could go a long way in the fate of both teams.
For Texas, the trip to Athens will be the first time the Longhorns make their way up to play in Georgia's home stadium in program history. A win gives the Longhorns all the momentum it needs, but a loss makes the road to the postseason a bit murky, forcing Texas to be perfect for the rest of the way with a season finale waiting with a likely undefeated Texas A&M squad.
For Georgia, on the other hand, a win likely secures its spot in the College Football Playoff, with the only question being how high a seed the Bulldogs will receive. A loss could make things a lot more interesting, as Georgia would pick up its second loss of the season and would not have any more SEC matchups to add to its resume following the game against Texas.
A non-conference test against Georgia Tech awaits the Bulldogs in the final week of the season.
Rich Recent History
With the matchup already having plenty of noise and hype surrounding it because of the directions it can take the seasons of both teams, adding even more excitement is the quick history Texas and Georgia have developed as conference rivals.
A year ago, as the Longhorns went through their inaugural season in the SEC, one of the key matchups on the schedule was Texas hosting Georgia at the midway point of the season, with the Bulldogs getting the upper hand in the first meeting between the two programs since the 2019 Sugar Bowl.
Part 2 came later in the season, as the Longhorns and Bulldogs faced off in the SEC championship with Georgia once again coming out on the winning side. While Texas players have not made this year's game about avenging their two losses a year ago, there's no denying the rivalry that may be growing between the two teams.