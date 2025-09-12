Texas Longhorns Release Hype Video Ahead of Game Against UTEP
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are set to welcome their fellow UT school from out west in El Paso to the Forty Acres when they take on the UTEP Miners Saturday afternoon.
After a long weekend at Ohio Stadium in Columbus that saw the Burnt Orange fall yet again to the Ohio State Buckeyes in a very defense-heavy affair, the team was able to turn it around and have both sides of the ball show up and show out last weekend against San Jose State.
Arch Manning produced five touchdowns, four passing and one via his legs, and the Longhorns defense recorded four turnovers, including three on consecutive drives early in the game.
Hype Video Released for the Weekend
The Longhorns' official X page released a hype video, gearing the team and the fans for the battle set to take place in DKR Saturday afternoon.
The video is full of just that, hype.
Senior defensive lineman Travis Shaw and safety Michael Taaffe led motivational speeches, with the latter saying, "Do it for one another, do everything you've got to do to win."
Head coach Steve Sarkisian can be heard in the video implementing how important home games are to the team, saying "We only get six opportunities inside this arena, our own arena.
The video also showcased the energy of the DKR crowd during the San Jose State game last week, and the overall physicality that the Burnt Orange brought to their opposition during their 38-7 win.
Here is the full video, courtesy of Texas Football on X, captioned simply "Another opportunity" with a Horns Up emoji.
It may not have been voiced by The Undertaker like the season-opening video was but is still equally worth the watch.
Quarterback Arch Manning has been just the guy that Steve Sarkisian has needed him to be, even during his slow start against Ohio State.
In just the two games he has played in during the 2025 season, Manning has accrued 465 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, and on his legs, he has taken off four times for 61 yards and a rushing touchdown.
The UTEP Miners are currently 1-1 on the season, losing their season opener in a 28-16 game against the Utah State Aggies, only to follow it up with a much more promising 42-17 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.
The game between Austin and El Paso is set to kick off from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3:15 P.M. central time.