Texas Reveals First Look at Cam Coleman With New Teammates

The Texas Longhorns haven't even completed their transfer portal class, and yet the team's newest players are not wasting any time with getting ready for next season.

Winter workouts are underway for Texas, which brings in a slew of new faces out of the portal. This includes Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who has been the highlight of the offseason in what was a major recruiting win for the Longhorns.

Though he will likely only spend one year in Austin before heading to the NFL, the buzz surrounding Coleman has been significant since his announced his commitment to Texas.

Cam Coleman Already Participating in Winter Workouts with Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal (23) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

As a result, all it took was a simple post on social media from the team's official X account to catch the attention of get Longhorn fans as winter workouts get underway on the Forty Acres.

The team posted some pictures of the team during drills, and among the bunch was Coleman, who is already sporting a burnt orange head cap.

Take a look in the top right:

Everything is earned 🤘 pic.twitter.com/SZ5wFRO08y — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 29, 2026

Though Coleman likely hasn't had time to dive deep into Steve Sarkisian's playbook, he's making it clear that getting acclimated with his new teammates is of top priority.

Winter workouts is where championship runs begin, and the Longhorns will certainly need to get their bodies right if hope to play deep into next January.

Coleman is the headliner of what has turned into a talented Texas portal class.

He is joined on the offense by NC State running back Hollywood Smothers, Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman and Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani.

On defense, Texas added Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, LSU defensive lineman Zion Williams, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.

The Longhorns also retained wide receivers Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V, Daylan McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett, as Coleman will have some talented pieces around him in the passing game.

In his two seasons at Auburn, Coleman posted 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He enters 2026 with some high expectations and will look to follow a similar path that Matthew Golden and Adonai Mitchell took during their time at Texas, where waited just one season before entering the NFL Draft.