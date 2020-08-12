Texas Longhorns Revised 2020 Football Schedule Announced

With the Big 12 Conference announcement that it is moving forward with its fall sports schedule, the league released its revised 2020 football schedule on Wednesday morning. All home and away locations for each opponent remained the same, however dates for most games were adjusted.

The Texas Longhorns now begin the conference schedule with a Sept. 26 road date at Texas Tech. The team's first Big 12 home contest will be the following week against TCU, followed by the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas against Oklahoma on Oct. 10.

The Longhorns now have bye weeks on Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.

The Big 12 title game is set to be played on either Dec. 12 or 19.

2020 Texas Football Schedule

(Home games in bold caps; all times TBA)

TBD – Non-conference game presented by Equipment Depot

Sept. 26 – at Texas Tech*

Oct. 3 – TCU* presented by St. David’s HealthCare

Oct. 10 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX)

Oct. 17 – BYE

Oct. 24 – BAYLOR* presented by H-E-B

Oct. 31 – at Oklahoma State*

Nov. 7 – WEST VIRGINIA* presented by AT & T

Nov. 14 – BYE

Nov. 21 – at Kansas*

Nov. 28 – IOWA STATE* presented by Living Spaces

Dec. 5 – at Kansas State

Dec. 12 or 19 – Big 12 Championship

*Big 12 Conference game

