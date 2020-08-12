LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Longhorns Revised 2020 Football Schedule Announced

Chris Dukes

With the Big 12 Conference announcement that it is moving forward with its fall sports schedule, the league released its revised 2020 football schedule on Wednesday morning. All home and away locations for each opponent remained the same, however dates for most games were adjusted.

The Texas Longhorns now begin the conference schedule with a Sept. 26 road date at Texas Tech. The team's first Big 12 home contest will be the following week against TCU, followed by the annual Red River Showdown in Dallas against Oklahoma on Oct. 10. 

The Longhorns now have bye weeks on Oct. 17 and Nov. 14. 

The Big 12 title game is set to be played on either Dec. 12 or 19.

2020 Texas Football Schedule

(Home games in bold caps; all times TBA)

TBD – Non-conference game presented by Equipment Depot

Sept. 26 – at Texas Tech*

Oct. 3 – TCU* presented by St. David’s HealthCare

Oct. 10 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX)

Oct. 17 – BYE

Oct. 24 – BAYLOR* presented by H-E-B

Oct. 31 – at Oklahoma State*

Nov. 7 – WEST VIRGINIA* presented by AT&T

Nov. 14 – BYE

Nov. 21 – at Kansas*

Nov. 28 – IOWA STATE* presented by Living Spaces

Dec. 5 – at Kansas State

Dec. 12 or 19 – Big 12 Championship

*Big 12 Conference game

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Football

The league's board of directors agreed Tuesday night to proceed with fall sports seasons.

Chris Dukes

Transfer Linebacker Tony Fields II Chooses Big 12 Opponent Over Texas Longhorns

Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II chose West Virginia on Monday evening.

Tomer Barazani

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for a Top In-State RB?

Recent news would suggest Texas is surging when it comes to the recruitment of dangerous Cy-Fair running back L.J. Johnson

Chris Dukes

Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions Leave Big 12 on the Clock

After two Power 5 conferences make unprecedented decisions, all eyes now turn to the Big 12 and Bob Bowlsby

Chris Dukes

Could College Football Have Different Fall and Spring National Champs?

With the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West now looking to play football in the fall, we face the potential for the return of the split national title.

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Texas Longhorns Commit Among the Most Versatile in 2021 Class

Billy Bowman has the potential to be elite at multiple positions.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Big Man

Texas became the second Big 12 school to extend a scholarship offer to Garland center Zuby Ejiofor.

Chris Dukes

Brace Yourself for the Craziest Week in the History of College Football

College football, a sport steeped in tradition and known for progressing at a snail's pace is in for one wild week.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Report: Big Ten Moving to Cancel 2020 Football Season

Several major outlets are now reporting that the Big Ten will be the first Power 5 conference to cancel football for 2020

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Longhorns Defensive Lineman Withdraws Name From NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns fans got some good news on Monday morning when redshirt freshman lineman Myron Warren decided not to transfer.

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy