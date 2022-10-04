The Texas Longhorns beat the West Virginia Mountaineers and moved up one spot in the Longhorns Country/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 4.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers, 38-20, in its Big 12 home opener. With the victory, the Longhorns moved from No. 7 to No. 6 in this week’s power rankings.

The Longhorns are preparing to face Oklahoma on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry at 11 a.m.

The Week 5 results included Oklahoma State beating Baylor, 36-25; TCU beating Oklahoma, 55-24; Kansas State beating Texas Tech, 37-28; and Kansas beating Iowa State, 14-11.

The Week 6 schedule for Saturday is set. The 11 a.m. games include No. 19 Kansas hosting No. 17 TCU. No. 7 Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m., while Iowa State hosts No. 25 Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. All game times are central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 5 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (4-1, 2-0) — 44 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Kansas (5-0, 2-0) — 39 points (Last Week: 4)

4. TCU (4-0, 1-0) — 33 points (Last Week: 9)

5. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) — 29 points (Last Week: 2)

6. Texas (3-2, 1-1) — 25 points (Last Week: 7)

7. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) — 24 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Oklahoma (7) (3-2, 0-2) — 17 points (Last Week: 6)

9. Iowa State (3-2, 0-2) — 10 points (Last Week: 8)

10. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) — 5 points (Last Week: 10)

