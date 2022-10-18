How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns hit the road to continue Big 12 action when they face Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) have bounced back nicely from their Big 12-opening loss to Texas Tech, having rattled off three straight victories over West Virginia, Oklahoma and Iowa State. That puts the Longhorns a tie for second place in the Big 12 entering the game. The contest with the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1) also presents an opportunity to further solidify Texas’s standing in second place.

Both Texas and Oklahoma State have a loss, with the Cowboys coming off a 43-40 double-overtime loss to TCU on Saturday. TCU is the only undefeated team overall in the Big 12, and Kansas State is one of two remaining undefeated teams in Big 12 play. TCU and Kansas State play each other on Saturday, so one will drop into a tie for second place with the winner of the Texas-OSU game.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas minus -6

Over/Under: 64.5

Moneyline: Texas -300 (-110), Oklahoma State +200 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ABC (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 83 and SXM App channel 83.

