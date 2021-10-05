Texas' Bijan Robinson Earns 'Earl Campbell' Honor

October 5, 2021
Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named 'Earl Campbell Player of the Week'

Robinson's dominant rushing performance against the Horned Frogs earns national attention
Bijan Robinson continued his resounding start to the 2021 season on Saturday, dismantling the TCU defense to the tune of 35 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns as the Texas Longhorns won 32-27 to move to 4-1 on the season.

Robinson set career-highs in both yards and carries in the win, earning him the honor of Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week, per an announcement from the organization on Tuesday. 

The announcement comes after the sophomore was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, making it the second time in this young season that Robinson has won the conference award. 

After the stellar performance against TCU, Robinson is now second in the nation and tops in the Big 12 in rushing yards (652), rushing yards per game (130.4), and all-purpose yards per game (163.8 yards per game). 

Additionally, the Tucson native is fourth in the country and first in the Big 12 in scoring (10.8 points per game), total touchdowns (nine), and total points scored (54). 

Top WR Prospect Evan Stewart to Attend Texas-Oklahoma on Saturday

