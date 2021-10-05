Texas' Bijan Robinson Earns 'Earl Campbell' Honor

Bijan Robinson continued his resounding start to the 2021 season on Saturday, dismantling the TCU defense to the tune of 35 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns as the Texas Longhorns won 32-27 to move to 4-1 on the season.

Robinson set career-highs in both yards and carries in the win, earning him the honor of Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week, per an announcement from the organization on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the sophomore was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, making it the second time in this young season that Robinson has won the conference award.

After the stellar performance against TCU, Robinson is now second in the nation and tops in the Big 12 in rushing yards (652), rushing yards per game (130.4), and all-purpose yards per game (163.8 yards per game).

Additionally, the Tucson native is fourth in the country and first in the Big 12 in scoring (10.8 points per game), total touchdowns (nine), and total points scored (54).

Robinson's 200-yard performance was the first for a Longhorn's running back since D'Onta Foreman did it back in 2016 against Texas Tech.

Despite being in the early running for the Heisman Trophy, it's unlikely that Robinson sees 35 carries in a game again at any point this season (whether TCU coach Gary Patterson likes it or not), but time will tell. If the team needs it, he's proven that he'll be ready.

Coach Steve Sarkisian is likely to implement running backs Keilan Robinson and Roschon Johnson into the game plan as well for Red River Showdown this Saturday in Dallas. But Bijan Robinson will be the head of the snake, as the Longhorns look to end a three-game losing streak against the Sooners.

