Top Texas WR Target Evan Stewart to Attend Red River Showdown on Saturday

The Longhorn's have an excellent opportunity to impress the coveted pass-catcher against the Sooners this weekend

The 116th edition of the Red River Showdown takes place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this Saturday, as the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1) look to take down the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0).

A win for Texas on Saturday could help the program reap the rewards on the recruiting trail, as talented receiver Evan Stewart of Liberty High School (Frisco, TX) will be in attendance for the top-25 matchup between the Longhorns and Sooners.

Stewart, who currently ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country, was originally the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and the second wide receiver to pledge to Sarkisian. He had chosen the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

He ranks out as the third-best overall player for the class of 2022 and the number one pass-catcher in the country.

Stewart has earned offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas. He made his official visit to Austin on June 18 and has yet to make a decision despite forgoing his senior year to focus on his collegiate football future.

Just last week, the former Longhorns commit made a massive decision about his future, electing to forego the remainder of his senior season to focus on preparing for his college future.

Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season.

