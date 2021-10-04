October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Top WR Prospect Evan Stewart to Attend Texas-Oklahoma on Saturday

The Longhorn's have an excellent opportunity to impress the coveted pass-catcher against the Sooners this weekend
Author:

The 116th edition of the Red River Showdown takes place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this Saturday, as the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1) look to take down the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0). 

A win for Texas on Saturday could help the program reap the rewards on the recruiting trail, as talented receiver Evan Stewart of Liberty High School (Frisco, TX) will be in attendance for the top-25 matchup between the Longhorns and Sooners. 

Stewart, who currently ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country, was originally the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and the second wide receiver to pledge to Sarkisian. He had chosen the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

READ MORE: Big 12 Rankings: Anyone Want First Place This Week?

He ranks out as the third-best overall player for the class of 2022 and the number one pass-catcher in the country. 

Stewart has earned offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas. He made his official visit to Austin on June 18 and has yet to make a decision despite forgoing his senior year to focus on his collegiate football future. 

Recommended Articles

E4R1Ks9XwAEGf3T
Play
Football

Top Texas WR Target Evan Stewart to Attend Red River Showdown on Saturday

The Longhorn's have an excellent opportunity to impress the coveted pass-catcher against the Sooners this weekend

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16877472
Play
News

What Time Will Texas Face Oklahoma State?

The outcome of the Red River Showdown could dictate Texas vs. OK State

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16875589
Play
News

Which Longhorns' Defender Has Been The Biggest Surprise?

Anthony Cook continues to be a breakout star in 2021 for Texas.

14 minutes ago

Just last week, the former Longhorns commit made a massive decision about his future, electing to forego the remainder of his senior season to focus on preparing for his college future.

Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season. 

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

E4R1Ks9XwAEGf3T
Football

Top Texas WR Target Evan Stewart to Attend Red River Showdown on Saturday

The Longhorn's have an excellent opportunity to impress the coveted pass-catcher against the Sooners this weekend

7 minutes ago
USATSI_16877472
News

What Time Will Texas Face Oklahoma State?

The outcome of the Red River Showdown could dictate Texas vs. OK State

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16875589
News

Which Longhorns' Defender Has Been The Biggest Surprise?

Anthony Cook continues to be a breakout star in 2021 for Texas.

14 minutes ago
USATSI_16875582
Football

Breaking: Texas Loses Starting Offensive Lineman For Season

The Longhorns may have just suffered a major set back along the offensive line

5 hours ago
USATSI_16877470
News

Big 12 Rankings: Anyone Want First Place This Week?

It's Oklahoma, Texas or bust for a College Football Playoff team from the Big 12

6 hours ago
USATSI_16877550
News

Texas Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma

The Longhorns head back to the Cotton Bowl for one of the biggest rivalries in college football

7 hours ago
Jordan Hicks
Longhorns in the pros

This NFL Longhorn Isn’t Starting, but He Keeps Producing

Despite coming off bench, the former Longhorns LB continues to give the Arizona Cardinals a boost

7 hours ago
USATSI_16875578
Football

Photo Recap: Relive Texas' Critical 32-27 Win Over TCU

For the first time since 2013, the Longhorns survived their trip to Fort Worth, and came out with a win.

7 hours ago