Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Inks New NIL Deal

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Inks NIL Deal with DAZN
Bijan Robinson had a sophomore season to remember.
Operating as a workhorse back for Steve Sarkisian's offense, Robinson accounted for 221 total touches, 1,422 yards from scrimmage, and 15 total touchdowns. And he didn't even play the final two games of the season due to a dislocated elbow.
Now, after announcing he would be returning for his junior season, Robinson has reportedly inked an NIL deal with the boxing streaming service DAZN, according to a report on Tuesday from Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
The Tucson native will serve as a brand ambassador for DAZN, using promotions through social media and appearances on the streaming service to help drive viewership. For Robinson, his first appearance will be coming sooner rather than later.
The World Boxing Council lightweight championship fight between Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr. in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 4 will be the first time the Texas running back will be featured as a promotional athlete for DAZN.
The fight is streaming exclusively on the platform, meaning football and boxing fans alike will get their first look at Robinson as DAZN's brand ambassador.
The fit might be perfect for both sides, as Robinson is reportedly a huge boxing fan.
Robinson will continue to rehab his elbow in preparation for the 2022 season. But in the meantime, his focus will be on the fights in the ring.
Preliminaries for the Haney-Diaz bout will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. C.T, with the main card scheduled for 10:15 p.m.
