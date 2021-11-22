Bijan Robinson Will Be Back In 2022

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson On 2022 Status "I’ll Be Here Next Year"

    Despite the rumors, the Texas Longhorns will be retaining their top playmaker for the 2022 season
    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have had a difficult season in 2021, sitting at 4-7 and on the verge of their worst regular-season record since 1997

    Despite that, however, the Longhorns got some good news on Monday afternoon, when star running back Bijan Robinson (who was lost for the season in the team's loss to Kansas), announced that he will be returning to the 40 Acres next season.

    “I’ll be here next year,” Robinson told reporters emphatically

    Robinson was lost after stiff-arming a Kansas defender, dislocating his elbow in the process, and immediately falling to the ground in pain before being helped to the locker room. 

    As a team leader and a highly motivated competitor, however, Robinson never had any plans of leaving Austin for greener pastures.

    “I’m a really loyal guy. When I say I’m going to do something I’m going to stick with it, Robinson said. "I just believe that’s the right thing to do.”

    He also admitted that this injury has helped him to improve his leadership skills and become more involved. 

    “It’s helping me become a better leader, Robinson said. "It’s helping me become more vocal.” 

    through his career so far with the Longhorns, Robinson has amassed 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 491 yards and six touchdowns receiving. In 2021, he set career marks across the board, rushing 195 times for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns

    All numbers that Robinson is determined to improve on in 2022. 

    “Whenever they get me cleared, I’m going to come back hard. As hard as I can.”

