Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton Has Reportedly Landed a Head-Coaching Gig

Texas Longhorn's running backs coach and run-game coordinator Stan Drayton is close to becoming the next head coach at Temple University, according to a report on Wednesday from Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Drayton, who arrived in Austin with Tom Herman's staff in 2017, has 27 years of coaching experience at the NFL and collegiate level.

In total, he's been an assistant coach on 13 different teams, most notably the Green Bay Packers (2001-2003), the Florida Gators (2005-2007), Syracuse University (2009), Ohio State (2011-2014), and the Chicago Bears (2015-2016).

During his time at UT, Drayton has mentored running backs like Doak Walker Award winner D’Onta Foreman in 2016, former Longhorn and current USC Trojan Keontay Ingram in 2018, and current star-studded running back Bijan Robinson.

He was also vital in helping Texas running back Roschon Johnson make the permanent switch from QB once the latter arrived at UT in 2019. Johnson was originally recruited as a dual-threat QB, but Herman thought he'd be better off suited taking hand-offs.

Since then, Johnson has had 299 carries, 1,636 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Drayton was expected to be a major piece in the growth of new Texas running back Jaydon Blue, who signed his letter of intent with the program on Wednesday.

Longhorn Nation will have to play the waiting game until a new running backs coach is announced for Steve Sarkisian's staff.

