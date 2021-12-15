Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton Reportedly in Talks With Temple to Become Its Next Head Coach
Texas Longhorn's running backs coach and run-game coordinator Stan Drayton is close to becoming the next head coach at Temple University, according to a report on Wednesday from Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer
Drayton, who arrived in Austin with Tom Herman's staff in 2017, has 27 years of coaching experience at the NFL and collegiate level.
In total, he's been an assistant coach on 13 different teams, most notably the Green Bay Packers (2001-2003), the Florida Gators (2005-2007), Syracuse University (2009), Ohio State (2011-2014), and the Chicago Bears (2015-2016).
During his time at UT, Drayton has mentored running backs like Doak Walker Award winner D’Onta Foreman in 2016, former Longhorn and current USC Trojan Keontay Ingram in 2018, and current star-studded running back Bijan Robinson.
He was also vital in helping Texas running back Roschon Johnson make the permanent switch from QB once the latter arrived at UT in 2019. Johnson was originally recruited as a dual-threat QB, but Herman thought he'd be better off suited taking hand-offs.
Texas RB Coach Stan Drayton Has Reportedly Landed a Head-Coaching Gig
The Longhorns were hit with some surprising news on a whirlwind of a Early Signing Day
Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day
The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.
Texas Signs ATH Savion Red to 2022 Class
Texas Longhorns sign ATH Savion Red to improve the receiving core
Since then, Johnson has had 299 carries, 1,636 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Drayton was expected to be a major piece in the growth of new Texas running back Jaydon Blue, who signed his letter of intent with the program on Wednesday.
Longhorn Nation will have to play the waiting game until a new running backs coach is announced for Steve Sarkisian's staff.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!