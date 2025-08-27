Texas Longhorns Running Game 'Vital' for Success vs. Ohio State
The Texas Longhorns' Week 1 clash against Ohio State is quickly approaching, and while most of the discussions surrounding the game will be centered around both signal callers, one area of the game that could decide the final score in the matchup is the Longhorns' ability in the running game.
As junior running back Quintrevion Wisner spoke at a player's media availability earlier this week, where he detailed the importance of the Longhorns' running game, not just for Week 1 against Ohio State but for the entire season for Texas to operate a complete offense.
"I feel like playing anybody, the running game is very vital, if you plan on being successful," Wisner said. "A defense can have a hard time stopping the run and pass at the same time, so just being able to run the ball and then relying on your receivers to block and catch the ball whenever needed, it's definitely a vital piece of anyone's game and anyone's offense."
How did Texas's running game fare against Ohio State last Year?
The Longhorns did not have their best night on the ground against the Buckeyes in last season's Cotton Bowl, as a team that includes loss of yardage due to sacks, Texas rushed for just 58 yards combined while averaging just two yards a carry.
Wisner struggled to find consistent yardage as he totaled 46 yards on 17 carries as he went on to averaging 2.7 yards per carry. And while Jaydon Blue averaged four yards per carry, the running back only received four carries for 16 yards throughout the game.
How does the Longhorns Running Back Room shape up entering the Season?
The Longhorns' offense loses a big piece in the running back room with Blue leaving for the NFL. The former Longhorn standout was key both on the ground and in the passing game. He accounted for 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while also having 42 receptions for 368 yards and six touchdowns.
Wisner is the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC, who, after overtaking the role of Texas's lead running back, recorded 1064 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Another big returning piece to Texas's rushing attack is the return from injury of CJ Baxter, who, paired up with Wisner, could be one of the top running back duos in all of college football.
Also, at the availability, Wisner spoke about having Baxter back fully healthy on the team.
"For CJ being a great back his freshman year and then coming back and having an injury, I know it can be tough for him," Baxter said. "So just every day tapping into him, juicing him up, [saying] hey, glad to have you back, I'm very grateful that you're back, let's take off."
Texas will also have the option of a change of pace with sophomore running back Jerrick Gibson, who found a role in the Longhorns' offense as a true freshman, and redshirt freshman Christian Clark, who returns from a season-ending injury last year.