Atlanta Falcons Sign Texas Longhorns Punter Ryan Sanborn to UDFA Deal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns had 11 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the most in program history for the modern era.
Incredibly, nearly the entire Texas 2024 draft class was selected, with punter Ryan Sanborn being the only player to not have his name called. However, it didn't take long for him to find a home in the NFL soon after the draft came to a close on Saturday.
The Texas football official X (Twitter) account announced that Sanborn has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He now has a shot at making the final 53-man roster and potentially joining former Texas running back Bijan Robinson in the process, who starred for Atlanta as a rookie this past season.
Sanborn, a San Diego native, began his collegiate career at Stanford in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Cardinal before transferring to Texas last offseason.
In his career, Sanborn had 232 punts. This past season with the Longhorns, he had 40 punts for 1,828 total yards and an average of 45.7 yard per punt, which was the seventh-best single-season average in program history. He finished the 2023 season as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Sanborn hit 8 of 10 field goals during his time at Stanford, but didn't place kick at Texas. He also connected on his only career pass - a one-yard completion to kicker Bert Auburn - in Texas' 31-24 win over Houston this past season