Former Texas Longhorn Ryan Watts Shares Heartfelt Message After Medical Retirement
Days after the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they were releasing former Texas Longhorn defensive back Ryan Watts for medical reasons, advising him to medically retire from football. Watts suffered a neck injury in the 2024 preseason and was on injured reserve for the entirety of the season, until his release on Monday.
Watts released a heartfelt statement after the Steelers advised him to step away from football, confirming his retirement.
"I have dedicated my entire life to my dream of playing professional football since I was just 6 years old," Watts wrote. "Because of the injury I sustained last year, I had to make the heartbreaking decision to step away from the game I've worked so hard for."
The Steelers drafted Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he suffered a neck injury in the final 2024 preseason game against Detroit. His injury was initially diagnosed as a stinger, but he was placed on injured reserve for the entirety of the season.
"While this situation is extremely difficult for me to come to terms with, I remain grateful to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to make my NFL dreams come true," Watts shared in his statement. "Thank you to the Rooney family, General Manager Omar Kahn, Coach Tomlin, Dr. Okonkwo and his medical staff, and the entire Steeler family for treating me with immense care and respect during this personal time."
Watts played two seasons as a Texas Longhorn and had 91 total tackles in Burnt Orange. He came to Austin after playing two seasons at Ohio State.
While Watts' football career may be over, he said he's optimistic about his future away from football.
"I remain optimisitc about the opportunities that lay ahead, and I am still very proud of how far I've come," Watts said. "As a competitor, I refuse to let this setback define me. While my current path may be changing, I remain open to new opportunities and possibilities. My passion and determination are stronger than ever, and I trust that with God's guidance, I will find the strength to embrace what comes next, my journey is far from over."
Though Watts' NFL career never truly began, he achieved what very few athletes do, making it to the professional level.