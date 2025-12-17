Five Players Texas Longhorns Must Retain Heading Into 2026 Season

With the end of the regular season comes the wave of players either hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

As of Tuesday, three Texas Longhorns have declared for the draft, and ten are listed as either expected or planning to enter the portal, on both the offensive and defensive front.

With this, many fans might feel shaky about what Texas’ roster could potentially look like next season with some notable players potentially gone.

In efforts of the Longhorns maintaining their strength and power on the field, here are five players that Texas must retain heading into the 2026 season.

Colin Simmons — LB

Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers, Dec. 21, 2024 at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. | Sara Diggins-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

While an obvious pick, it’s clear that sophomore edge Colin Simmons plays a pivotal role on Texas’ defensive line.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker recorded 21 solo tackles, as well as three forced fumbles and two passes defended for Texas this season. Also registering a whopping 11 sacks in his sophomore campaign, the Dallas native is tied at No. 6 in the nation in total sacks.

Trevor Goosby — OL

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) blocks Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game, Oct. 11, 2025 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hailing from Melissa, Texas, the offensive lineman Trevor Goosby has been one of the Longhorns’ most consistent forces on the o-line this season.

Posting at 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, the redshirt sophomore played in all 15 games with two starts in his freshman year, and started at left tackle in all 11 games this season.

Hero Kanu — DL

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter, Oct. 25, 2025 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As a transfer defensive tackle from Ohio State, while senior Hero Kanu’s collegiate career didn’t begin at Texas, he has definitely made his mark as a Longhorn.

The Germany native recorded 31 total tackles, alongside a pass defended and two sacks. Sitting at 6-foot-5 and 299 pounds, the defensive lineman proves to make his presence known.

Despite his senior status, Kanu has only used three of his five seasons of eligibility, so it would be beneficial for Texas to push and keep the lineman on its roster for the 2026 season.

Jelani McDonald — DB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) tackles Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) during the game, Oct. 11, 2025 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Finishing up his third year at Texas, defensive back Jelani McDonald began to really flourish this season.

Starting all 11 games, the 6-foot-2, 199 pound junior posted three interceptions, three passes defended and was credited to 73 total tackles — 43 of which were solo. After proving to make a big impact on the field this season, it would be crucial for Texas to keep McDonald as he heads into his senior season.

Ryan Wingo — WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes catch in the second half, Nov. 15, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Lastly, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who proved to be a breakout second-year player.

Posting at 6-foot-2, the 214-pound receiver racked up 770 receiving yards for Texas in his sophomore campaign. Hailing from St. Louis, Wingo accumulated seven touchdowns across 50 receptions across his 10 starts this season.

As their strongest offensive product, it would be beneficial for the Longhorns to keep the wide out on their starting roster heading into the 2026 season.