Five Players Texas Longhorns Must Retain Heading Into 2026 Season
In this story:
With the end of the regular season comes the wave of players either hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal or declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
As of Tuesday, three Texas Longhorns have declared for the draft, and ten are listed as either expected or planning to enter the portal, on both the offensive and defensive front.
With this, many fans might feel shaky about what Texas’ roster could potentially look like next season with some notable players potentially gone.
In efforts of the Longhorns maintaining their strength and power on the field, here are five players that Texas must retain heading into the 2026 season.
Colin Simmons — LB
While an obvious pick, it’s clear that sophomore edge Colin Simmons plays a pivotal role on Texas’ defensive line.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker recorded 21 solo tackles, as well as three forced fumbles and two passes defended for Texas this season. Also registering a whopping 11 sacks in his sophomore campaign, the Dallas native is tied at No. 6 in the nation in total sacks.
Trevor Goosby — OL
Hailing from Melissa, Texas, the offensive lineman Trevor Goosby has been one of the Longhorns’ most consistent forces on the o-line this season.
Posting at 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, the redshirt sophomore played in all 15 games with two starts in his freshman year, and started at left tackle in all 11 games this season.
Hero Kanu — DL
As a transfer defensive tackle from Ohio State, while senior Hero Kanu’s collegiate career didn’t begin at Texas, he has definitely made his mark as a Longhorn.
The Germany native recorded 31 total tackles, alongside a pass defended and two sacks. Sitting at 6-foot-5 and 299 pounds, the defensive lineman proves to make his presence known.
Despite his senior status, Kanu has only used three of his five seasons of eligibility, so it would be beneficial for Texas to push and keep the lineman on its roster for the 2026 season.
Jelani McDonald — DB
Finishing up his third year at Texas, defensive back Jelani McDonald began to really flourish this season.
Starting all 11 games, the 6-foot-2, 199 pound junior posted three interceptions, three passes defended and was credited to 73 total tackles — 43 of which were solo. After proving to make a big impact on the field this season, it would be crucial for Texas to keep McDonald as he heads into his senior season.
Ryan Wingo — WR
Lastly, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who proved to be a breakout second-year player.
Posting at 6-foot-2, the 214-pound receiver racked up 770 receiving yards for Texas in his sophomore campaign. Hailing from St. Louis, Wingo accumulated seven touchdowns across 50 receptions across his 10 starts this season.
As their strongest offensive product, it would be beneficial for the Longhorns to keep the wide out on their starting roster heading into the 2026 season.
Isabella Capuchino is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing a minor in Latino Media Arts & Studies. Born and raised in Houston, Texas — naturally, she loves anything and everything related to Houston sports. She has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since August 2025, however, began her sports journalism pursuits at The Daily Texan. In addition to sports reporting, she has also worked as a writer for the Life & Arts department of the Texan, and is actively involved in the on-campus fashion publication, Hook’d Magazine, as a photographer. Outside of her passion for sports, she enjoys being outdoors and staying active, as well as baking and rewatching her favorite shows. You can find her on social media @bellacapuchino.