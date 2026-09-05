Texas Longhorns Safety Out for Season Opener vs. Texas State

The Texas Longhorns will be without a notable member of their secondary for the season opener against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday in Austin.

Texas safety Xavier Filsaime was not dressed out during warmups and is out for season opener. It's unclear what kind of injury he is dealing with, as head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't reveal any injury designation for Filsaime leading into Saturday.

Filsaime was listed as the second-string STAR behind Graceson Littleton, showing that the Texas coaching staff likes the versatility he brings to the defense.

Filsaime is entering his third season at Texas in which he is expected to be a key contributor for Will Muschamp's defense. The Longhorns will be hoping he's back to full health for the Ohio State game in Week 2.

What Xavier Filsaime's Absence Means for Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Xavier Filsaime (17) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Filsaime's absence shouldn't be felt too much against Texas State, it now provides other members of the Texas secondary to receive more snaps.

This includes safeties like Jonah Williams, Toray Davis and others, though Texas will continue to lean on Jelani McDonald, Derek Williams Jr. and Kobe Black, the latter of whom moved to safety during fall camp after playing cornerback during his first two years in Austin.

In 17 career games with Texas, Filsaime has posted 21 total tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup.

Expect these numbers to grow this season.

Xavier Filsaime One of Multiple Players Texas Has Tried at Nickel

During fall camp, Sarkisian said that Filsaime was one of multiple players that Texas was working at the STAR spot in the slot on defense.

"Obviously, Xavier Filsaime, he's playing at that spot. (Jonathan) Cunningham is working at that spot," Sarkisian said. You know, Bo Mascoe is a guy that can kind of do both, play that nickel spot and corner spot, so I think we've created a good amount of depth at that spot right now, but it is an important position to what we're trying to do."

While Littleton remains Texas' best player at STAR after an impressive freshman season, Filsaime remains a key piece at the spot.

It feels like he can often be a forgotten name in the Texas defense but Longhorn fans should start playing close attention to the value that Filsaime brings to the table.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us onFacebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.