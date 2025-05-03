Are Texas Longhorns SEC's New 'Powerhouse Program'?
The Texas Longhorns' debut season in the SEC almost went just as well as you could've dreamed. They made it back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinal and recorded a second straight 10-plus win season for the first time since 2009. All that was missing was an SEC and National Championship win.
Yet, even without the SEC title, the Longhorns are seemingly being viewed as the team to beat heading into their second season in the conference.
This was a topic of discussion between Chris Doering and Peter Burns during a recent episode of "SEC This Morning."
"If Georgia is a team that has struggled, is it Texas that's now the superpower of the SEC? Going back to back in their college football playoff runs," Peter Burns said. "Now, in fact, they are looking at spending $35 to $40 million on this roster. If you are going to look at the numbers, the SEC does not run through Georgia right now. The SEC powerhouse are the Texas Longhorns."
While many will say "to be the man, you have to beat the name." Burns' point about the trajectory of the two programs following last season appear different. Especially from a media narrative perspective. The Bulldogs are fresh off a disappointing 11-3 season, in which, yes, they did win the SEC Championship, but were eliminated by Notre Dame in the CFP quarterfinal.
The Bulldogs did get the better of the Longhorns, beating them not only in their first regular season in Austin since 1958. But then again, in Atlanta, the two sides rematched for the SEC Championship.
Now, as the Bulldogs face questions about how they will replace the talent they lost, especially on defense. The Longhorns have made headlines due to the reported cost of their roster for this upcoming season.
So, while some may say the crowning of Texas as the premier football program in the SEC premature. The Longhorns will have a chance to backup those claims as they look to not only win the conference in 2025, but then go on and win a national championship.