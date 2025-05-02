Analysts Have Concerns About Quinn Ewers After NFL Draft
When the Miami Dolphins used the 231st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, analysts and fans expressed mixed feelings.
Ewers' seventh-round selection made him the 13th quarterback drafted, despite being recognized as a potential first-round pick prior to the 2024 season.
Injuries sidelined Ewers in at least two games in each of his three seasons at Texas, making consistency a concern for NFL organizations evaluating the draft prospect.
Some analysts also worry about his ability to create plays and improvise at a fast enough speed to compete at the professional level.
“He often predetermines his target and throws into coverage instead of taking what the defense is offering,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein told the Miami Herald. “A lack of escapability will require him to process quickly enough to stay ahead of NFL blitz packages.”
ESPN’s Louis Riddick echoed this sentiment, noting that Ewers’ “lethargic” style of play won’t work against NFL defenses. He will have to prioritize effective decision making if he wants a shot at the starting position.
Two quarterbacks already rostered with Miami also stand between Ewers and the starting spot: Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.
Tagovailoa has led the team since 2021, and his starting position has been well-established. However, his history of injury coupled with Ewers’ compatibility with the Dolphin’s offensive system could complicate the situation in Miami.
“The raw talent and upside will be alluring for pro-style passing attacks, but it’s fair to wonder if he will ever be able to rise above the talent on his roster and the ability of his play-caller to create favorable terms,” Zierlein told the Miami Herald.
It will be interesting for experts and fans to see how Ewers stacks up against both Tagovailoa and Wilson, especially in terms of consistency and decision-making.
Ewers’ college successes, highlighted by two back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and solidified by strong road wins against both Alabama and Michigan, demonstrate what he looks like at his best. He will need to both recreate and expand upon performances like this to create a career for himself with the Dolphins during his rookie season.