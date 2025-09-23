Texas Longhorns' SEC Opponents Revealed for 2026 and Beyond
The debate over whether or not the SEC should move to nine conference games has been raging on for a while now, but that debate has finally been put to bed.
Last month, SEC presidents moved to adopt a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026. As part of the schedule, each team will have three annual opponents with the other six games rotating. This will allow every team to play each other at least once every other year.
The SEC previously announced that the Texas Longhorns' annual opponents would be Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, at least until the league reevaluates annual opponents ahead of the 2030 season. Now, they know exactly who they'll be facing in conference play for the next four years.
SEC Reveals Texas Longhorns' Future Opponents
Here's a look at the Aggies' full list of conference opponents from 2026-29, as revealed by the league on Tuesday night.
2026
Home
- Ole Miss
- Florida
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
Away
- Oklahoma (Dallas)
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennesseee
2027
Home
- Georgia
- Oklahoma (Dallas)
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Kentucky
Away
- Vanderbilt
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Alabama
2028
Home
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
Away
- Oklahoma (Dallas)
- Ole Miss
- Florida
- Mississippi State
- Texas A&M
2029
Home
- Oklahoma (Dallas)
- Vanderbilt
- South Carolina
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
Away
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Kentucky
As part of the nine-game schedule, the Longhorns will finally get to play the other half of the SEC. The conference previously had each of its 14 existing members play either Texas or Oklahoma, but not both, when those two teams joined in 2024, and then just repeated the same matchups in 2025.
This will allow the Longhorns to play some teams they haven't faced in decades, most notably South Carolina (last played in 1957), Tennessee (1968) and Auburn (1991). With them now playing every other team in the conference at least twice in a four-year span, they have a chance to forge some new rivalries as well.
Additionally, the new schedule will fix a major problem the Longhorns face this season. As they are the designated home team for this year's Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma in Dallas, they don't play a true home game between last Saturday against Sam Houston and Nov. 1 against Vanderbilt. They play three road games against SEC opponents and have a bye in that time, thus explaining the month-long drought.
Now, though, the SEC can simply give the designated home team five home games against conference opponents, including the game in Dallas, and the designated road team four home game, thus solving the inequality problem.
It's a new era in the SEC, and even with the nine-game schedule, the Longhorns are well equipped to compete in their new home.