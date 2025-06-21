Where Does Texas Longhorns Secondary Rank Entering 2025 College Football Season?
The start of college football season is just 63 days away, with Week 0 kicking off on August 23. Now is the timeframe where many publications will start to release their pre-season rankings, for not just teams, but positional groups and individuals as well.
Pro Football Focus dropped its preseason rankings for the top secondaries in the country, with the Texas Longhorns being named the number one overall group going into the season. Without even mentioning the depth in the position, the projected starters have already been garnering high-praise as we continue leading up to the season.
The Longhorns earned the honors in large part because of Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad, for their highly-rated wins above average metric PFF uses.
Taaffe, who is the second-highest rated returning safety behind only Caleb Downs, was the fourth- most valuable safety in all of college football last season. The fifth year senior built upon his sophomore breakout season last year, nearly doubling his tackles from 48 to 78, and increased his pass breakups from two to 10.
Muhammad is the fourth most valuable returning power-four cornerback since 2023, according to PFF's same metric they used for Taaffe. He became a full-time starter last season, and was rated as the second highest pass-coverage corner for the Longhorns behind Jahdae Barron.
The rest of the secondary will be backed with experience as well. Jaylon Guilbeau, who played majority of last season in the slot, will get a chance to play the outside corner position in his senior season.
Jelani McDonald, one of the highest-rated run-defense safeties in all of FBS last season, will slide in to the nickel role seamlessly. Derek Williams Jr. is expected to fill the vacant safety position as he returns back from a season-ending knee injury last season.
PFF, which also ranked the Longhorns with the number one linebacker group, has high expectations for the back seven of the Longhorns defense. Will it be enough for Steve Sarkisian to bring a national championship to Austin? Time will tell.