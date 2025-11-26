How Longhorns Star Safety Became Unlikely Friends With Marcel Reed
The Texas Longhorns are in their final week of the season, and are now in preparation to play their biggest rival of the season, the Texas A&M Aggies reminds us just how much the Lone Star Showdown means not just between the two programs, but also to their fan bases.
However, not every person draws hate and ire for this matchup. For instance, Longhorns star safety Michael Taaffe befriended Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed and was unable to pull the hatred he expected when meeting him.
With a restored rivalry and stemming from a shared NIL deal came the unlikely friendship between the heartbeats of two opposing teams who prepare to ruin each other's season.
Supposed to Hate
Anyone from the Lone Star State can tell you that the Longhorns and Aggies are one of the most heated rivalries in the country, only rivaling Ohio State and Michigan. The two programs were made to spite each other, and now, back in the same conference, with a return trip to Austin on the docket, this is the first time the Longhorns will welcome the Aggies back to the Forty Acres.
While hate flows through the fans and even through certain players on the team, for Taaffe, the hate never came when he met Reed the first time. The two were doing an NIL deal for Sonic together, and while Taaffe wanted more than nothing to dislike the leader of his school's biggest rival, he couldn't bring himself to do it.
"I know Marcel fairly well, great guy, great dude, and clearly a great quarterback," Taaffe said during press conferences with the media this week. "We did a Sonic commercial together, so as much as I didn't want to like him, it was really hard not to because he's a really good guy. You know the quarterback at A&M and the safety at Texas, you don't want them to be friends, but it was hard not to like him, he's an amazing dude."
Now, as Taaffe prepares to play his final game at DKR-Memorial Stadium and has talked about how he will take it all in one last time, he will still come ready to play. While Reed has gained Heisman momentum, having a great year for the Aggies, Taaffe and his secondary group are looking to end their perfect season, and remind them which school is the flagship university for the Lone Star State.
While the two may have become friends off the field, and the hate that the rivalry carries with it wasn't passed onto them, on the field, they will be seething enemies, playing for their school.
The Longhorns will host the Aggies on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT