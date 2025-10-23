Texas Longhorns Set to Face Some Familiar Faces Against Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns prepare to head back out on the road this time traveling up to the home of the cowbells in Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Texas looks for a performance to build on after an ugly showing a week ago on the road, the Longhorns take their first trip to Mississippi for the first time since 1991.
The Bulldogs are set to host, after a heartbreaking 23-21 loss to the Florida Gators, where the Bulldogs looked poised for the victory; however, an interception on the final offense drive of the game sealed the loss. Mississippi State is currently riding a three-game losing streak, all of which have been losses against conference opponents.
Through seven games of the season, Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs have already surpassed their win total from a year ago, with a 4-3 record. The Bulldogs have plenty of new faces across their roster, allowing for a much-improved season two under Lebby, and a few of those players Texas will see on the opposing sideline will be familiar faces, with three former Longhorns on the Mississippi State roster. Here's a look at the former Longhorns turned Bulldogs.
Brenen Thompson, WR
Senior wide receiver Brenen Thompson will be a player to watch for Texas, with the receiver being one of the top weapons of the Bulldogs' offense. Thompson is currently Mississippi State's leading receiver with 27 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns while having another score on the ground.
Thompson began his career in Austin as part of the Longhorns' 2022 recruiting class. The wide receiver was listed as a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 20 player at his position and No. 21 player out of the Lone Star State. Thompson spent just his freshman season with the Longhorns, seeing action in nine games with just one reception.
After the 2022 season, Thompson chose to enter the transfer portal and wound up on the other side of the Red River, deciding to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners and become one of the few players to play on both sides of the rivalry. The wideout spent two seasons in Norman, making 17 appearances with 26 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns before transferring once more, finding himself in Starkville.
Jaray Bledsoe, DL
Redshirt junior defensive linemen Jaray Bledsoe has become settled into the Bulldogs' defensive line rotation in his first season in Starkville, as through seven games the fourth-year player has recorded 15 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Bledsoe transferred to Mississippi State from the Longhorns after the 2024 season. The defensive lineman had spent his first three college seasons in a burnt orange jersey, also as a four-star prospect, a part of the 2022 class. In his three seasons in Austin, Bledsoe saw action in 12 contests with seven tackles, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.
Derion Gullette, LB
The final former Longhorn is redshirt sophomore linebacker Derion Gullette, in his first year with the Bulldogs, the third year linebacker has played in four games, totaling 20 tackles (7 solo). Also transferring in following the 2024 season, Gullette was part of the Longhorns' talented 2023 recruiting class, ranked as a four-star prospect out of Teague, Texas.
In his two seasons with Texas, the linebacker couldn't find consistent playing time, seeing game time in only five contests with two tackles.