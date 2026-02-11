Texas Longhorns Set to Host Elite Five-Star Prospect on Official Visit

The Texas Longhorns have already done plenty of work throughout the offseason as head coach Steve Sarkisian looks to get his program back to the College Football Playoffs after missing out for the first time in three seasons.

The Longhorns were big-time players in the transfer portal, going after some of the top players who were available in the portal. However, the Longhorns have not gotten away from the blueprint that has made them successful over the years, which is high school recruiting.

Texas is already laying the groundwork for its 2027 recruiting class, recently setting up an official visit with one of the top players in the 2027 cycle.

Five-Star Safety Schedules Visit to Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Per a report from Rivals on Tuesday, five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has set an official visit with the Longhorns. The elite class of 2027 prospect will be taking the trip to Austin and taking his official visit with Texas on March 28-29.



Fa'alave-Johnson has scheduled plenty of official visits over the coming months with some of the other top programs across the country, with safety also taking visits to Miami, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Notre Dame.

The five-star prospect is one of the top recruits in the class of 2027, ranked as the No. 16 player in the country, as well as the top player at his position per Rivals. The San Diego, California product is also ranked as the top player out of the Golden State.

In his junior season at Cathedral Catholic High School, the five-star prospect recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. Fa'alave-Johnson also has incredible talent on the offensive side of the ball as a serious two-way player, tallying 1,532 yards, while averaging 11.9 yards per carry and 23 touchdowns, and also adding 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

247Sports' director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, spotlighted Fa'alave-Johnson's ability to play on both sides of the ball at a very high level.

"Sniffs out concepts as a defender and arrives on scene with the intentions of making a play," Ivins wrote. "Flashes impressive range while patrolling over the top and has the hip swivel to man-up with assignments on the perimeter. Thrives as an outside zone runner on offense with his one-cut-and-go tendencies. Not only will bounce off tacklers with his core power, but hit home runs with his breakaway speed when he finds daylight."

Ivins also highlighted on which side of the ball the five-star prospect is better suited at the college level, making note of his impressive defensive abilities.

"Ceiling appears to be highest at safety given the IQ and physicality, but has the skills to also be an effective three-down running back with his hands," Ivins wrote. "Should be viewed as one of the top overall prospects in the class and a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful based on what he put on tape as a junior."

The Longhorns have clearly made Fa'alave-Johnson a priority in the 2027 class, with new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp stopping by to visit the five-star safety back in January.