Texas Among Finalists for Former Florida State CB Commit

Four-star defensive back Bryce Williams has reached the next stage of his recruitment, and the Texas Longhorns are officially in the mix. After decommitting from Florida State in December,On3/Rivals reported that the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has reset his list of potential landing spots.

Along with the Longhorns, Williams is also considering Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, and Syracuse in his recruitment. While On3 predicts that the defensive back will eventually sign with the Cornhuskers, Texas being included in his final six programs is significant.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star CB Bryce Williams is down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Syracuse, Nebraska and Texas, @ChadSimmons_ reports‼️



Williams recently decommitted from Florida State.



Read: https://t.co/PRq8wBpTfQ pic.twitter.com/iJZ7523tgl — Rivals (@Rivals) February 5, 2026

The Longhorns only recently offered Williams, but it's clear that head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have already built a strong connection with the defensive back.

With how much ground they've gained in the four-star's recruitment in such a short amount of time, Texas clearly has the momentum needed to land the Western High School standout.

Texas' Late Push Creates Real Opportunity

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after a touchdown during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite being the most recent school to offer Williams, Texas has already solidified themselves as a contender for the consensus top-35 defensive back in the 2027 recruiting class. He noted that the Longhorns' recent offer immediately caught his attention. Williams also alluded to the fact that his relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff is currently progressing.

“They just offered recently, but it’s a top program I want to learn more about," Williams told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "They win games, it’s a big-time school, and we’re building a strong relationship.”

Texas' pitch aligns closely with what Williams values most. He emphasized that his final decision will come down to "relationships, opportunity, and development" — three areas where the Longhorns have a strong track record.

With newly-hired defensive coordinator Will Muschamp leading the defense, and former Texas defensive back Blake Gideon coaching the secondary, the Longhorns can sell a clear path toward growth under a coaching staff that has extensive experience in the SEC. During Sarkisian's tenure as head coach, Texas has also been able to produce elite defensive backs at an accelerated rate.

While Williams has already taken visits to Florida and Nebraska, he told Rivals that he would like to see all the schools on his list before officially announcing his commitment. The defensive back is scheduled to visit Clemson on March 7 with more trips coming shortly after.

With the Longhorns now firmly in the mix for the four-star recruit, the program has time to build on their relationship with Williams before he visits The Forty Acres. As previously mentioned, Texas has positioned itself as a serious contender after offering Williams only days ago. If Sarkisian can make a strong impression on the four-star defensive back, the Longhorns could add to an already impressive 2027 recruiting class.

Recommended Articles