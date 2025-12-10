Texas Longhorns Set to Lose Another Coaching Staff Member

The Texas Longhorns look to wind down the 2025 season with a win after being selected to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL., on New Year's Eve. While the Longhorns don't get the chance to compete for a national championship, the bowl game should present an opportunity to end the season on a positive note.

With the season quickly coming to an official close, the Longhorns are already seeing a number of their players making their decisions for the future, with some like Anthony Hill Jr. deciding to forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, or like CJ Baxter, who's deciding to enter the transfer portal.

While many changes are coming to the Longhorns' player personnel for next season, so are changes happening to the Texas coaching staff, with another staff member recently finding a new job for next season.

Longhorns Analyst Heads to North Texas

Detailed view of a Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Chris Hummer reported Tuesday that Tyler Allen will be hired as the North Texas Mean Green's newest quarterbacks coach. Allen spent the 2025 season on staff with the Longhorns as an analyst.

Allen will rejoin North Texas' newest head coach Neal Brown, who was recently hired by the program as its newest head coach last week. As already mentioned, Allen will rejoin Brown, who also spent the year with Texas as a special assistant for Steve Sarkisian.

The coaching turnover at North Texas comes after, now former head coach, Eric Morris, decided to accept the head coaching role with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In his final season with the Mean Green, Morris led the program to an 11-1 record and an appearance in the AAC conference championship game.

North Texas is expected to hire Texas analyst Tyler Allen to coach quarterbacks, a source tells @CBSSports.



Allen, a 2024 @247Sports 30Under30 selection, was previously the QB coach at West Virginia under Neal Brown. Was also Jacksonville State's QB coach from 2020-22. pic.twitter.com/fBaShfrmid — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 9, 2025

The relationship between Allen and Brown dates all the way back to 2018, when Allen served as a graduate assistant for Brown with the Troy Trojans from 2018-19. And when Brown was hired by the West Virginia Mountaineers, Allen came along as a quarterback graduate assistant from 2019-20.

After that, the two went their separate ways for some time, while Brown stayed with the Mountaineers, Allen left to be the Jacksonville State Gamecocks' quarterbacks coach for the 2020-22 seasons. He then spent the 2022 season with the Rice Owls as an assistant offensive line coach.

Following that season, Allen made his return to the Mountaineers and under Brown. From the 2022 season until the 2024 season, he held numerous titles, including Offensive Analyst/Special Assistant to the head coach and quarterbacks coach.