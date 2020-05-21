LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Show Interest in Elite Four-Star East Coast LB

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to Salisbury, NC linebacker Jalon Walker. 

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds Walker is rated the No. 15 outside linebacker, No. 7 player in the state of North Carolina and No. 176 overall recruit 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

Texas joins a growing list of schools with offers in to Walker including Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. 

Watching his film: Walker covers the field like a safety and definitely hits like a future linebacker. Every time he makes contact with an opposing player he does it with the intention of putting them in the dirt. He covers well enough in space to play in the Big 12 and could potentially add another 10-20 pounds of muscle to his frame at the next level and move inside. Texas is looking for speed at the second level under Chris Ash and Coleman Hutzler and this is the kind of guy who can bring it. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns' campus is a long way from Tobacco Country, but Walker seems OK with the idea of leaving home to play ball if it's the right situation. He's talked a lot with schools like Ohio State and Texas A&M in the past. All impressions are going to have to be made virtually for now, but pay close attention to Walker's list of visits once the current ban on in-person recruiting is lifted (hopefully in July). It will give you a good indication on which schools are serious players in this battle. 

