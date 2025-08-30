Texas Longhorns Shut Out in First Half vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The time has finally arrived. The Arch Manning era in Austin.
Well, really, in Columbus, but you get the gist.
After the legendary Lee Corso came full circle and picked the Ohio State Buckeyes with the final headgear pick of his iconic career on College GameDay, the time for talk was over. It was time for the rematch between the Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns from last year's College Football Playoff to commence.
Longhorns Down Early to Defending Champions
Manning's first pass went incomplete to DeAndre Moore after the Longhorns received the opening kick, but Manning made up for it by converting a 4th and 1 on a quarterback keeper, before the Horns luck ran out after C.J. Baxter was unable to convert a 4th-down rushing attempt.
Thankfully, the Horns were able to get a break after Ohio State tight end Max Klare dropped a sideline pass on 4th down, as neither team was taking any chances at giving the other any sort of advantage.
After three consecutive punts combined from both teams, the Buckeyes struck first with a one-yard touchdown run by running back C.J. Donaldson
To give it to you straight, it's been a slow start for the Burnt Orange at Ohio Stadium, a turnover on downs and three straight punts, with Arch Manning only completing five of ten attempted passes for only 26 yards passing.
The Longhorns' rushing attack has provided the team with what little offense they've been able to put together in this defensive marquee matchup, with C.J. Baxter, Tre Wisner, and Arch Manning carrying the ball 16 times for 53 yards.
The score at halftime currently sits at 7-0 Buckeyes, the lowest score between two top 3 teams at half since LSU and Alabama were tied 3-3 back in 2011.
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin hasn't been much more prolific than Manning in the contest, but more has come from his completions, completing six of 11 attempted passes for 53 yards, including three passes and 27 yards to one of the country's best wideouts in Jeremiah Smith, who is himself having a slow day, as he has also dropped two passes against the high-octane Texas defense.
Texas' receiving is currently being paced by running back C.J. Baxter, who currently has three catches for 16 yards.
The defense has been stellar for both sides, and both teams have been very aggressive with their play calling in the first half, with both teams going 1-2 on fourth down thus far.
The second half will look to see the same defensive fury, and hopefully a little more offense from the Burnt Orange.