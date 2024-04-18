Alfred Collins Reveals Decision Behind Returning to Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins has long been considered one of the top players on the roster.
And though the starting reps weren't always there, when he was on the field, he was usually making plays for the defense.
Thanks to that, it was no surprise to here that Collins was going to be desired at the NFL level. Afterall, he possesses elite traits for an interior lineman, and has and extremely high ceiling for potential.
However, to the surpise of many, Collins elected to return to the 40 Acres for his final season with the program. On Thursday, he revealed exactly what led him to make that choice, and why that decision was so important to him.
"It’s Texas, man,” Collins said. “The best school in the nation. I stayed because I wanted to finish my degree. My mom graduated from here. She always tells me to finish what you start. I didn’t want to leave and then have to come back. Once I’m done with school, I’m done.”
Not only does Collins have a chance to finish that education, but has an opportunity to improve his draft stock.
Fortunately, he got to sit and learn behind two of the best to ever do it in a Texas uniform in T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II.
“The people that were above me, I really looked up to them and the way they went about things, the way they worked,” Collins said. “Now it’s my turn. I’m excited.”
In 2024 it will be his turn to show what he can do, and by all accounts, he is doing just that, with even head coach Steve Sarkisian noting his improvements in the consistency of his play.
And if he can continue that, Collins should enjoy an extremely productive final season for the Longhorns - an opportunity and an experience that he does not want to waste.
“I’m just more in tune with football and being present,” Collins said. “Trying to make the most of it.”