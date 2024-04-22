Texas Longhorns RB Savion Red To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns have lost plenty of players to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of the offseason.
However, on Monday, they took arguably their biggest loss yet.
According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas all-purpose running back Savion Red will enter the portal after two seasons with the team.
While obviously not at the top of the depth chart at this position, Red was a key part of the Longhorns success in 2023, lining up as the feature player in the 'Red Cat' package in goal line and short yardage situations - usually to great success.
He was also a key member of the special teams unit for the Longhorns and was a frequent member of the kick return unit.
Red was such a versatile talent, in fact, that his former Texas teammate Jordan Whittington once compared him to NFL star Deebo Samuel, for his ability to make plays as both a runner and a pass catcher.
"His athletic ability, being a good teammate and picking up on the offense and understanding football really well," Whittington said in August. "He's showing it in practice, making plays. He's definitely a playmaker. We all call him Deebo Samuel, that's what he looks like to me."
Red first came to the Longhorns as a member of the 2022 class as an underated three-star recruit and late addition in the 2022 class, committing the Horns during the early signing period in December of 2021.
Last season, Red carried 30 times for 131 yards and one touchown in 12 games. He had six catches for 34 yards in nine games as a freshman before moving from wide receiver to running back.