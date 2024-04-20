Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Shines in Spring Game as Orange Beats White
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' annual Orange-White Spring Game in Austin on Saturday ended in a thrilling 35-34 win for the Orange team, though it was quarterback Arch Manning that stole the show while leading the White team.
He tossed three touchdowns, two of which were 75-yard bombs, on 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards.
The game was structured into four, 15-minute quarters with a running clock except for the last four minutes of each half.
The afternoon started out with a bang by the Orange team, as defensive lineman Alfred Collins snagged a batted pass from Quinn Ewers and ran it back for a pick-six to give Orange an early 7-0 lead.
Trey Owens then took over at QB for Orange and led a solid first drive, which ended in a touchdown pass to Thatcher Milton. The Orange team was now up 14-0 against a stacked White squad.
Ewers then headed to the bench and in stepped Manning, who tossed a deep touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. on the first play of the drive. White cut into Orange's lead to make it a 14-7 game.
On the White team's next drive, Manning led the offense down the field instead of ending the possession on one play, but the result was still the same. Manning found running back Jaydon Blue over the middle for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.
Owens then got a chance to answer back and did so with an impressive touchdown pass down the left sideline to five-star freshman receiver Ryan Wingo to put Orange back in front at 21-14 with 1:47 left in the first half.
White tacked on a field goal at the end of the half, but it was Orange that led 21-17 headed into the locker room.
Coming out of halftime, White capped off the opening drive of the second half with a short touchdown from running back C.J. Baxter, giving White the 24-21 lead. They then added a field goal to make it 27-21.
Orange was looking to answer, back freshman Kobe Black stepped up for an interception to give White the ball back. After flipping sides of the field following the end of the third quarter, Manning nearly had completions for Matthew Golden on back-to-back throws outside the red zone, but the drive stalled. Texas kicker Bert Auburn then hit the ensuing field goal off the upright to keep the score at 27-21.
Orange took the lead back at 28-27 with 3:50 to play as Owens found Reece Beauchamp for a tough touchdown in the back of the end zone.
Manning and the White team answered with a bang. He found Isaiah Bond open down the left sidelines for another 75-yard touchdown to make it a 34-28 game lead with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter.
But the back-and-forth affair continued, as Owens connected with Wingo for a second score to put Orange back in front at 35-34 with 31 seconds left.
The Manning magic had run out. The White team was unable to put together a go-ahead score, as Manning’s Hail Mary attempt on the final play was intercepted.